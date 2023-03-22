Candida auris, a fungus first described in 2009, is spreading at alarming rates in the United States, where it poses “an urgent threat” due to its antibiotic resistance. According to data from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), published in the ‘Annals of Internal Medicine’, in the years of the 2020-2021 pandemic, infections increased significantly in US healthcare facilities: in 2021, in particular, cases tripled resistant to the drug most recommended and used for the treatment of Candida auris infections, the echinocandins. A worrying fact, the CDC highlight. This new family of antifungals is also starting to prove blunt.

“The rapid increase and geographic spread of cases is concerning and underscores the need for continued surveillance, expanded laboratory capacity, faster diagnostic testing, and compliance with measures that have been proven effective for infection prevention and control,” he said. explained the CDC epidemiologist, Meghan Lyman, first author of the article.

From 2016 to the end of 2021, when it was first reported, there were 3,270 clinical cases in the US (in which the infection is present) and 7,413 in which the fungus is detected but no infection develops. Clinical cases have increased every year since 2016, with the greatest growth in the period 2020-2021. Nationwide, clinical cases rose from 476 in 2019 to 1,471 in 2021. Screening cases tripled from 2020 to 2021, for a total of 4,041. According to the CDC, this increase is also visible in 2022. For experts, the spread of Candida auris may have worsened due to the overload on health systems during the Covid-19 pandemic.