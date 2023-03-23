Matthew BassettiDirector of the Infectious Diseases Clinic San Martino Polyclinic of Genoacontacted by beraking latest news Salutestated that the white ear “It is unfortunately an ugly beast. It is increasing significantly all over the world, including Italy, and with Covid the growth has become impressive. We have to raise the bar: it is essential to monitor, avoiding making the mistakes of the past”.

Matteo Bassetti, infectious disease specialist.

The alarm was raised by US CDC due to the growing spread of infections by this fungus.

“Come SITAthe Italian Society of Anti-infective Therapy – continued the expert – we are doing this: we have a surveillance system and a register of these infections”.

“Candida auris resistant to many anti-fungal drugs”

Bassetti is concerned because “candida auris is resistant to many first-level anti-fungal drugs, infections can be very serious up to septicemia and mortality is quite high, from 30-40% up to 50%. The increase in infections is unfortunately the result of a relaxation of the measures for the control of infections during the Covid-19 pandemicwhen people thought more about protecting themselves from the virus and there was less attention to this microorganism, which we really need to pay close attention to”.

“Multiresistant infections are not caused only by bacteria – recalled the infectious disease specialist – but also by fungi. We must also do more at the Italian level on the subject of the fight against resistant microorganisms, we still need to raise the bar even more. I know that Minister Schillaci is very sensitive on this subject. We must all work together, the fight against drug-resistant microorganisms is the current and future challenge”.

What is Candida Auris?

Candida auris is a type of pathogenic fungus, i.e. a microorganism that can cause disease in humans. It is a species of Candida, a genus of fungi commonly found on the skin, oral and vaginal mucosa, and in the human intestine.

However, Candida auris is a relatively recently discovered form of Candida that can cause serious infections, especially in patients with a weak immune system.

Candida auris is also of concern because it is resistant to common antifungal drugs, making Candida auris infections difficult to treat and potentially life-threatening. Candida auris was first identified in Japan in 2009 and since then it has spread all over the world.

