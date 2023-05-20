Candida Auris: That’s why the fungus is so dangerous

“Candida Auris is a pathogenic yeast that occurs worldwide and can cause invasive candidiasis in the blood, heart, central nervous system, eyes, bones and internal organs.” These are the words used by the World Health Organization (WHO) to describe the yeast that is currently found in ever spread to more countries. The experts classify him as an “urgent threat”. But what exactly makes him so dangerous?

What Makes Candida Auris So Dangerous?

First of all, the fungus does not usually harm healthy people. Experts speak of a “settlement”, writes “ZDF Today”. This means that the fungus can be detected anywhere in the body, but does not need to be treated.

However, it becomes problematic when it affects people whose immune systems are weakened. For example, due to certain pre-existing conditions. Because if the fungus gets into the body, it can trigger serious illnesses and affect several organs.

It also becomes dangerous, writes “ZDF heute”, if Candida Auris enters the bloodstream. There it can cause blood poisoning. The symptoms of the third most common cause of death in Germany are diverse and often difficult to classify. However, if you have an extremely strong, subjective feeling of illness, all alarm bells should be ringing. Because that is a typical feature of the infection.

symptoms of sepsis

Fever

acute confusion

shortness of breath

low or falling blood pressure

and rapid pulse

Sepsis is a medical emergency and must be treated immediately. Every hour without medical care increases the risk of death by seven percent. “Our experience shows that any infection with Candida Auris is difficult to treat and potentially life-threatening for patients,” said microbiology Alexander Aldejohann from the University of Würzburg to the “RND”. As the WHO writes, the probability of dying after an infestation of the internal organs is between 29 and 53 percent.

Yeast can develop resistance to antidotes

The pathogen should therefore be kept as far away as possible from hospitals and care facilities – especially from intensive care units. Because there it can get into the body of people who are already ill or have a weakened immune system, for example via catheters or breathing tubes. Transmission is by smear infection. The pathogen does not spread through the air like the corona virus.

Candida Auris is also particularly dangerous because there are hardly any effective antidotes. Because the pathogen is considered multi-resistant. This means that the fungus can develop resistance to all available antifungal agents. And there are only a few of them. This makes treatment difficult.

Where does Candida Auris come from?

But where does the pathogen come from? Candida Auris was first identified in 2009 in a 70-year-old Japanese woman in a Tokyo hospital. The Latin name “Auris” comes from the fact that the fungus was found in the woman’s ear. Analyzes of stored samples revealed the oldest evidence of the pathogen in a blood sample from a small child in South Korea in 1996.

Experts are puzzled as to why various strains of the fungus appeared relatively simultaneously in different regions of the world – South America, South Africa, South Asia and Japan. The fact that a fungus from the environment could suddenly spread to humans is also a mystery.

That is absolutely unusual, says Bernhard Hube from the Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology in Jena. “Only 0.01 percent of the five million types of fungus can cause diseases in humans.” The fact that the fungus can be easily transmitted from person to person is “an exception for fungi that could cause life-threatening infections,” emphasizes the expert.

In view of the high temperature tolerance – the fungus survives at up to 42 degrees Celsius – Arturo Casadevall from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore suspects that climate change is involved. Only the adaptation to global warming made it possible for the species to colonize humans with their high body temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, wrote a team led by the microbiologist in 2021 in the specialist magazine “mBio”.

Another consideration is based on the fact that many C. auris strains are resistant to the azole antifungal group. At the same time, it is known that the large-scale use of antimycotics in agriculture promotes resistance to azoles in other pathogenic fungi. This raises the suspicion that the C. auris fungi found in humans also acquired their resistance through contact with these pesticides, as the WHO also writes. Both assumptions may sound plausible, but there is still no proof of this.