New alarm in the health sector: the world is now worried about a fungo killer. Is called White ears and it is a highly contagious fungal infection. And in recent years, especially after the Covid pandemic, there would have been a boom in cases. According to a report published in the Annals of Internal Medicine between 2019 and 2021, cases are almost doubled (+95%), due to a worrying increase in transmission.

According to this report, cases of infection resistant to “echinocandins”, a new class of antifungal drugs, have tripled. This finding is particularly concerning because echinocandins are the first-line therapy for invasive Candida infections, including C auris. These results, explain the experts of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States, underline the urgent need to improve detection and infection control practices to prevent the spread of this fungus.

This type of infection, whose transmission occurs mainly in healthcare settings, was first reported in the United States in 2016. In the following years, the emerging fungus Candida auris continued to cause illness and deaths across the country. Now the CDC has classified Candida auris as “urgent threat”the highest level of concern, precisely because the fungus is often multi-drug resistant, spreads easily in healthcare facilities and can cause serious and invasive infections with high mortality rates. According to experts, the boom in infections could be linked to the pandemic, which has put a heavy burden on health systems.