by Alice Marchese

Recently the infections of Candida Auris. It is a dangerous mushroom for men and women since it is resistant to antifungals. According to experts in the United States resistant strains are becoming more common.

Candida Auris, what you need to know

In 2023, a case of Candida auris was recorded in Italy, in Tuscany. The easily transmissible infection was diagnosed on March 17 in a patient at the hospital Cisanelloin Pisa. Mark Falconedirector of the Infectious Diseases Operations Unit, explained that the infection would be under control.

L’Oms recently added Candida auris to the group of mushrooms a critical priority, in the list of emerging pathogens that pose a threat to public health.

The declarations of the ISS

As stated on the website ofIss, “Candida auris is a fungus isolated for the first time in 2009 in Japan from the ear of a woman, however the first known isolate to date dates back to 1996 retrospectively identified in a collection of Korean samples. The first European outbreaks date back to 2015 in France while in Italy the first case of invasive infection was recorded in 2019 followed by an outbreak in the northern regions in the two-year period 2020-2021. This has been isolated from a number of body sites, including the skin (very common), the urogenital tract (common), and the respiratory tract (occasional), and more rarely causes invasive infections, such as candidaemia, pericarditis, urinary tract infections and pneumonia.”

The ISS explains that the fungus is an “emerging type of Candida that poses a serious threat to global health for several reasons”. It is also drug resistant antifungals.

Candida Auris, how it is transmitted

Candida auris can be transmitted through contact with contaminated surfaces or medical devices, or through contact between colonized or infected people. Patients are most at risk of getting a Candida auris infection who:

have pre-existing health problems

are hospitalized or in nursing homes

require invasive medical devices (e.g. bladder catheters, central venous catheters, tracheostomy tubes, etc.)

year a weakened immune system

Symptoms

Symptoms vary based on which part of the body is affected. The most commonly encountered ones are:

bloodstream infections

other intra-abdominal infections

wound infections, ear infections. It is not yet clear whether it causes lung and bladder infections

Candida auris infections are often accompanied by burning, difficulty swallowing, body aches, fever and fatigue. However, the skin and other parts of the body can be colonized even in the absence of signs and symptoms. One of the most common symptoms of invasive infection is a fever that does not improve after antibiotic therapy prescribed for a bacterial infection.







Are you on Telegram? Do you like our news? Follow the DonnaClick channel! Sign up by clicking here!



JOIN

Related articles