It is today, March 17, the news of the patient who was diagnosed at the Cisanello hospital in Pisa, ainfection from White ears. The newspaper reports it The nation: the infection would be under control, according to what was declared to the newspaper by Marco Falcone, director of the Infectious Diseases Operating Unit of the Pisan hospital. Let’s see what they are symptoms most often linked to infection with this pathogen, what are the individuals most at riskof which therapy we have to fight it and, finally, because the WHO (World Health Organization) included it in the list, published in October 2022, of pathogenic fungi with high priorityi.e. requiring particular attention as they pose a threat to public health for various reasons.

What is the white ear

We are talking about a pathogenic fungus isolated for the first time in 1996 from samples collected in Korea, even if subsequently identified, and which is transmitted through the direct contact with contaminated surfaces or between infected persons. It takes its name “auris” (ear in Latin) from the fact that in 2009 it was isolated – at the time it was thought for the first time – from the ear of a Japanese patient. As reported by the National Institute of Health (ISS), the first case of invasive infection in Italy dates back to 2019. It is most often found on the skin, in the urogenital tract, and occasionally in the respiratory tract. Only rarely is it capable of causing invasive infections, generating even serious complications such as inflammation of the pericardium (the membrane that covers the heart). The same Tuscan patient would also have been hospitalized due to the concurrence of previous pathologies, according to what Falcone declared to La Nazione. International organizations however regard it as one possible threat to public health mainly due to its ability to resist various antifungal drugs. Furthermore, its identification is not necessarily immediate, also due to the rather variable symptoms it can cause. For this reason, the infection can remain silent for a very long time and become invasive when the host’s immune defenses are lowered.

Symptoms, therapies and subjects most at risk

The symptoms, we said, can vary a lot depending on the area of ​​the body affected by the infection. Among the most frequent clinical pictures, the ISS reports, for example, cases of Plague, wound infections, widespread bloodstream infections and infections affecting the abdominal organs. Among those most at risk are, as we said, patients immunocompromessi or with previous pathologiesespecially if hospitalized, and requiring invasive medical devices such as catheters or tracheostomy tubes. They are needed for diagnosis specific laboratory tests which are performed on samples of blood or other body fluids. The ISS also warns that the infection from White ears it can be confused with that due to other species of this fungus (as the Candida haemulonii)so the confirmation must be done by specialized laboratories, which have certain reference databases. Often, it still reports the ISS, the infection from White ears responds to therapy with echinocandins, a specific class of antifungal drugs. However, when the infection is resistant to therapy, it may be necessary to treat the patient with several drugs at the same time and in higher doses. Furthermore, the possibility of recurrence in patients who have had an invasive infection in the past.

WHO and ISS recommendations

Both institutions, WHO and ISS, underline the importance of investments aimed at improving our understanding of the biological mechanisms that make this pathogen so resistant and, in some cases, so invasive. “Unlike what happens with bacteria and antibiotic resistance – reads a note from the ISS relating to the WHO report published last October – fungal infections receive little attention and little investment of resources. Indeed, quality data on the epidemiology and patterns of antifungal resistance are scarce; this makes it difficult to estimate their exact load and is not conducive to an effective response. In fact, the WHO report underlines the need for strategies that aim to generate evidence and improve response and, in particular: strengthen laboratory capacity and surveillance, support investments in research, development and innovation, enhance public health interventions for the prevention and control of fungal infections through a One Health approach”.