The candida vaginale it’s a’fungal infection quite common that they are affected by at least once in their lifetime about 2/3 of women from puberty to menopause (but which can also affect men). In most cases it is caused by candida albicans funguswhich normally proliferates in the genital and gastrointestinal tract but which, under certain conditions, multiplies beyond measure in the vaginal-vulvar tract.

Candida is associated with some diseases and conditionscome immunodeficiency, diabetes e pregnancybut also to the hiring of drugslike the antibiotics eh oral contraceptivesand to one unbalanced diet and especially rich in sugars.

It is not a severe condition but, if left untreated, it can progress to chronic recurrent vaginitisa condition that can recur quite frequently, three or more times a year.

What are the symptoms by which it is possible to recognize candida, and what are the treatments?

We talk about it with the doctor Claudia Triogynecologist at Humanitas Rozzano.

Candida: the symptoms

In donneThe symptoms with which candida manifests itself are:

In menhowever, candida determines arash with redness of gland and burning, often following sexual intercourse. When the infection is more aggressive, the rash also affects the foreskin and it entails losses whitish in colour.

How to cure candida

Candida is diagnosed at the site of gynecological examinationthrough an objective examination of the vaginal cavity and the execution of a vaginal swab which will then be analyzed in the laboratory (men will have to refer to the urologist / andrologist specialist and will have to undergo a urethral swab).

Once the infection has been identified, the gynecologist specialist prescribes antifungal drugswhich can be of type Oral or localesuch as creams, douches and/or vaginal ovules, associated with lactic ferments, useful for a quick restoration of the balance of the intestinal bacterial flora.

It is important that the cure also extends to the partner of the person affected by candida, in order to avoid a continuous passage of the infection.

Since it is an infection caused by a fungus already present in the body, the treatment inhibits its proliferation but does not remove the fungus itself, therefore vaginal candida can recur several times in life.

Vaginal candida and prevention

So how do you go about decreasing the chances of candida coming back? The first rule to follow is to habitually practice aadequate intimate hygieneusing acidic cleaners (ph 4). Don’t wear underwear excessively adhesive or syntheticbecause the lack of perspiration can contribute to the development of infections.

Also pay attention todietwhich must be balanced and with a limited contribution of carbohydrates and sugars (especially in the presence of diabetes), ea keep hydrated so as to ensure regularity of the register.

Those who are taking antibiotic drugs, whose action damages the lactobacilli placed in defense of the vaginal flora, should also take for the entire duration of the therapy probioticsoral or local.

So too stress is considered a risk factor.

Finally, it is always advisable to avoid unprotected sex with infected partners and do not use linens or towels that were previously used by a person with candida.

