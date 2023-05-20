Candida, the natural remedy to fight it: a solution that everyone has in the kitchen

Candida is a very widespread fungal infection that can also arise with a certain frequency: some natural remedies can help combat the problem.

Candidiasis spreads at the gynecological level but not only, caused by Candida albicans. Normally this is also part of a healthy individual, the problem is when it begins to proliferate uncontrollably, affecting the mucous membranes.

It can arise in genitals, in mouth, on the skin and also in the intestines. Thus, it is an infection that should not be underestimated because it affects the immune system hard.

Candida: the natural and risk-free remedy

For those who suffer from candida, there are specific therapies. Obviously, the first thing to do in such cases is always to consult a specialist who can offer the appropriate therapies for the case. However, it is useful to clarify that mycoses often become pathogenic and chronic and in that case they are difficult to eradicate continuously.

Natural remedies are very useful to prevent but also cure, in order to avoid unpleasant consequences and all the disturbances that are connected to it. A valid ally can be found in the kitchen and it is the radish, simple food used as a hunger breaker or to dress the salads it has incredible properties and underestimated. This belongs to cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and kale and is great for preventing cancers but also for treating and eradicating problems like candida.

Il radish it has very few calories but is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants which are active for free radical damage. Thus, it offers excellent support to the body. It allows you to improve the health of the skin, blood vessels and also allows you to make ascorbic acid which is not always compensated correctly through the diet. One of its properties is to facilitate digestion and fight abdominal swelling, so it is clear that it manages to have control over the intestinal flora.

During the digestive phase it protects the mucous membranes and has antifungal properties therefore it manages to prevent infections and also to cure them if consumed every day. This has a direct role with the proliferation of fungi, controlling them both oral and genital. You can eat it whole, chopped, in salads but the fundamental thing is to eat it every day to fight candida. Indicated for those who suffer from it with a certain cadence but also for those who have not had the problem and want to prevent it. Foods are valid allies and can prevent the appearance of many pathologies. For this reason, a healthy and balanced diet is the basis of good health.