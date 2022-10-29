news-txt”>

Discover tumors when they are still “invisible”, thus increasing the chances of being able to defeat them. It is the new frontier of cancer research that sees Candiolo’s Irccs at the forefront. “In recent years – explains Vanesa Gregorc, director of medical oncology in Candiolo – we have realized that the challenge cannot be played only by studying the tumor but also by analyzing the characteristics of the patients”. It is a paradigm shift which, as technology has evolved, has opened up new lines of research. “With the Proactive project, for example, thanks to research on circulating tumor DNA and on the very first traces that cancer releases in our blood, we are working on the development of new methods that allow us to predict the development of a tumor, some time before become radiologically visible “. According to Vanesa Gregorc it is about the possibility of reaching a very early diagnosis with the help of various sciences to fight cancer in its most vulnerable phase: “The weapons we have at our disposal are more effective when the tumor is still in a phase. early development. Research and care, therefore, travel together; this is the philosophy that has always accompanied the work we all do in Candiolo “.