Candles and flowers where Aurora died, the little girl hit by her mother in Casalnuovo

In the place where the 7-year-old girl was run over and killed, in Casalnuovo, in the province of Naples, someone placed bouquets of flowers and candles.

There is still disbelief, and much pain, over the death of Aurora Napolitanothe 7-year-old girl who yesterday – Saturday 22 April – was run over and killed in Casalnuovo, in the province of Naples, from a car driven by mother Rosa, a 33-year-old woman. Today, in via Emilio Buccafusca, right there where the little girl died, someone placed flowers and a candle, a light, of those used in church, to remember the tragedy. Aurora died in a parking areanot far from a playground: the car, an Audi A3, driven by her mother hit her straight, in reverse, leaving her no way out.

Little Aurora’s mother didn’t have a driving licence

Meanwhile, the investigations to clarify exactly what happened, entrusted to the carabinieri of the Castello di Cisterna mobile radio unit, are going on. What is certain is that Rosa, Aurora’s mother, didn’t have a driving licence: he was therefore driving the car without ever having obtained a license.

According to an initial reconstruction, it is probable that the woman was practicing driving when, at a certain point, she would have confused the first gear with reverse gear, fully investing the 7-year-old girl. For Aurora, despite the timely intervention of the 118 doctors on the spot, there was nothing they could do: the impact with the car was very violent and the little girl died instantly.