Cannabis clubs: These rules should apply in the clubs

The joint is missing – one of many rules that will apply in German cannabis clubs in the future

So-called cannabis clubs are to be a core component of the planned cannabis legalization in Germany. This does not mean dim stoner cellars. It’s about cultivation associations, for which strict rules should apply, as a first draft law shows.

Anyone who wants to found a so-called cannabis club in the course of cannabis legalization in Germany has to be prepared for strict rules. According to an early version of the cannabis bill by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD), which has not yet been agreed within the government, the clubs are intended to be purely “growing associations”. Within the clubs and within a radius of 250 meters, no cannabis should be consumed. Cultivation, delivery, club membership and organization of the premises should also be strictly regulated.

Cannabis Club Rules



The draft is available to the DPA news agency. Since it is still being voted on within the government, a number of things can still change. As usual, changes are likely to arise in later deliberations in the Bundestag. Initially, the plans look like this:

Cannabis club premises and premises in or on which the drug is stored and grown fenced and secured with burglar-proof doors and windows. Greenhouses need one privacy screen. The countries can minimum distances of the clubs to schools, playgrounds, sports facilities, day-care centers and other facilities.

Every cannabis club should have one Health and youth protection concept create and one Addiction and prevention officers must designate who must undergo training and attend regular refresher training. Members of the board of directors of the club who are entered in the register of associations must present a certificate of good conduct.

Clubs must ensure that limits for plant protection or fertilizer residues are complied with. They should be continuous document where they source seeds from, how many plants they grow and seeds they store, and to which members they have given how much cannabis.

Every year, the clubs should submit to the authorities how much cannabis with what potency (THC and CBD) was produced, dispensed or destroyed in the past year and what the current inventory is.

Cannabis may only be distributed to members maximum 50 grams per month and only in one “neutral packaging or unpackaged”, so that there are no “consumption incentives” for young people. A leaflet with weight, harvest date, best before date, variety and active ingredient content (THC and CBD) in percent should be mandatory.

The draft law, which has not yet been voted on, also contains regulations for consumption in public: Even if cannabis is to be legalized in principle, smoking weed within a radius of 250 meters from schools, daycare centers, playgrounds, youth facilities or sports facilities is prohibited. Consumption should also not be permitted in pedestrian zones between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Cannabis remains prohibited for young people



Under 18, the drug remains taboo. The draft provides that youth welfare offices can order participation in “early intervention programs” in the event of violations. Young people are also not allowed to enter cannabis clubs. If you are over 18 and under 21 and a member, you can only get cannabis with a maximum active substance content (THC) of ten percent and a maximum of 30 grams per month.

It was already known that the number of club members would be limited to 500 and that no one would be allowed to be a member of more than one such club. The draft law also maintains that the possession of up to 25 grams of cannabis and the cultivation of a maximum of three plants for personal use should be permitted.

Free sale in dedicated stores, as originally intended, is off the table for now. It is planned to test this later as a pilot project in some municipalities via another law.

Lauterbach submitted his draft for internal coordination with the other ministries at the end of April. As soon as this is completed, the associations dealing with the topic are usually informed and consulted. This is followed by a decision by the federal cabinet and the project can go to the Bundestag for deliberation. According to the plans, the Federal Council does not have to agree. The pro-cannabis representatives in the traffic light coalition hope that legalization will be implemented this year.

