The traffic light government wants to legalize cannabis. Lauterbach believes this is the only way to dry up the black market. But professionals from the police and judiciary are more than skeptical.

Karl Lauterbach is certain: “We have not had any success with the current prohibition policy,” says the SPD Minister of Health and is therefore implementing what the traffic light government decided in its coalition negotiations a year and a half ago: the legalization of cannabis. Together with the Green Minister of Agriculture, Cem Özdemir, he wants to ensure that the drug can be sold legally. However, customers must first join an association – the so-called Cannabis Social Club. In this way, the product and sales could be controlled. Lauterbach hopes that this will cause the black market to plummet and collapse. Trading on the black market is no longer worthwhile if “there is a product offered here at cost price, almost like in a cooperative”. Expert: “Legalization does not weaken the black market” However, those who have been dealing with the topic for years do not believe in this central argument. There is Arndt Sinn, professor of criminal law at the University of Osnabrück. In an interview with the NDR, he doubts that the legalization of cannabis will weaken the black market in the long term. The professor has been dealing with organized crime and its structures for years. Of course, there will be some consumers for whom quality is important and who will accept higher prices for legal substances. But there are also customers who do not want or cannot pay the higher prices due to taxes. Sinn assumes that mafia-type gangs and dealers will do everything in their power to serve this group even after legalization.

And there is another effect: the quality of the illegally offered cannabis products will increase. Sinn therefore expects a certain “customer loyalty”. “Are we now legalizing shoplifting and bicycle theft?” Andreas Nünemann from the police union in Lower Saxony made a clear comment on the subject some time ago: “Are we now legalizing shoplifting and bicycle theft because the fight has to be said to be lost given the low clear-up rates?” he asks. “The very simple view that a business dominated by the criminal milieu leads to an improvement in social conditions through legalization – for example due to less drug-related crime and burglaries – is rather short-sighted. The protection of minors hardly works at all with the already legal drugs nicotine and alcohol.” He considers the relief for the judiciary and police budgets calculated by the supporters to be unrealistic, “because the problem of demarcation must continue to shape danger prevention and criminal prosecution”. With the demarcation problem, the police officer addresses topics such as the amount of active ingredient and the exemption limit, which now have to be checked. According to the planned rules, it should not be possible to sell cannabis to young people under the age of 18, and according to Lauterbach it will also be checked whether the age group of under 21-year-olds only receives “lower concentrations”. In his commentary, Nünemann speaks of this an “irresponsible field trial”. Two to three hundred tons of cannabis on the German black market According to estimates by the Institute for Therapy Research, around four million Germans consume cannabis as a regular stimulant – and the trend is rising. Cannabis consumption is anything but a marginal phenomenon. Benedikt Sons, who runs the Cansativa company in Mörfelden-Walldorf in Hesse together with his brother, knows the market better than anyone else. The company is so far the only German wholesaler who officially trades in medical cannabis from Germany. Twelve to 15 tons of medical cannabis are processed in this country every year, a third of which is provided by Cansativa.

There is also a black market that Sons estimates at more than 200 tons a year. A study commissioned by the Hemp Association even assumes an annual demand of around 300 tons of legal cannabis for Germany. Another problem lies in the difference, which suggests that the black market will not dry up anytime soon. It is only likely to shrink if it is possible to produce enough legal cannabis and bring it to consumers at all. A new infrastructure must be created In order to be able to meet this demand, however, the entire infrastructure must first be created – from cultivation, through processing and wholesale to sales. The example of Canada shows that this is no trivial task: Cannabis was legalized there three years ago. In many provinces, both the introduction of state and the licensing of private businesses took so long that initially hardly any shops were open. In the absence of alternatives, consumers continued to buy where they always would have done it: from local dealers. The Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) takes up this development and says: “Experiences from the USA and Canada show that the black market cannot be dried up with legalization. Rather, the black market continues to exist. Adults could sell cannabis to minors In addition, problems in market regulation, smuggling and tax fraud pose insoluble problems for the state.” In addition, it is “naïve” to believe that children and young people would not have access to cannabis due to such a law with age restrictions, according to Holetschek. Experiences from abroad showed that a so-called gray market could develop, in which adults would pass on legally acquired cannabis to minors. “That would be a new challenge for the police and judiciary that nobody needs. A presumed ‘exoneration’ of the police, which advocates of legalization like to argue with, is therefore not to be expected.”

