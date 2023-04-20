Cannabis: Effective against pain, dangerous for teenagers | > – Guide

Status: 04/18/2023 12:17 p.m Cannabis has been available to be prescribed as a medicine since 2017. Before the end of this year, the federal government intends to enforce legalization for consumption purposes. But experts warn of dangers.

Many people know the hemp plant cannabis primarily as a previously banned intoxicant. In recent years, however, cannabis has also been increasingly used as a medicine, especially in pain therapy.

Cannabis preparations as capsules, drops, oil or oral spray

For a long time, cannabis medicines were only approved in Germany for spasticity and multiple sclerosis. Since 2017 it’s through that Law “Cannabis as medicine” possible to be prescribed cannabis medication for other serious illnesses as well. In exceptional cases, doctors may prescribe the pure flowers or cannabis preparations in the form of capsules, drops, oil or as a mouth spray.

Doctors prescribe cannabis products – such as dronabinol drops – for chronically ill patients who can no longer tolerate common painkillers or whose painkillers are no longer effective.

Cannabinoids often do not have the desired effect

According to the experience of many pain therapists over the past six years, cannabis is not the drug of first choice because it only helps some patients. For many patients, the pain-reducing effect of the cannabis preparations is not good enough, and about a third discontinue the treatment after a while. The specialist society of pain experts is now expressing skepticism about cannabis medication due to a lack of effectiveness and a lack of studies.

Who Benefits From Prescription Cannabis?

Sometimes cannabis medicine works in the smallest doses, but often it just doesn’t work. It is not always possible for physicians to foresee who will be helped and who will not. According to Study Cannabis works best against pain that arises in the nervous system. Cannabis medicines also seem to be effective in multiple sclerosis, severe weight loss due to tumor disease (tumour cachexia) and in palliative medicine.

Dronabinol Drops: No intoxicating effect

But according to experts, low doses of dronabinol drops, for example, can also be useful for older people with chronic pain. Because the cannabinoids it contains have an effect on the body and the psyche. They relieve pain, brighten the mood, ensure better sleep and thus improve the quality of life. The funds do not achieve an intoxicating or addictive effect due to the low dosage.

They also have another advantage in older people: They do not damage the liver and kidneys as much as other drugs. That’s why doctors prescribe them for people with kidney failure or when the liver isn’t working as well.

Cannabis: what are the effects of THC and CBD?

Cannabis contains more than 100 active ingredients. The two most important are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD):

THC elevates mood, alters perception (drowsy) and may relieve pain.

elevates mood, alters perception (drowsy) and may relieve pain. CBD works against inflammation, relieves cramps, reduces anxiety and can relieve pain.

Cannabis has advantages that other active ingredients do not have: the body produces very similar substances itself, the so-called endocannabinoids. They unfold their effect via various receptors, which are also receptive to ingested cannabis active ingredients. The CB1 receptor is found in the central nervous system and many other organs, relieving anxiety, stress, restlessness and pain. The CB2 receptor is located in the immune cells of the lungs and intestines and has an anti-inflammatory effect.

Side Effects: Unsuitable for heart disease and depression

For example, if the dose is too high, cannabis spray can impair short-term memory and have undesirable effects on the taste buds. Other possible side effects include tiredness, dizziness or nausea. The study situation on the effects of cannabis medication for patients with depressive disorders or other psychiatric diseases is still very limited. There are, however, attempts at treatment. Cannabis medicines are unsuitable for patients with heart diseases, such as cardiac arrhythmias.

Danger for young brains

Youth addiction experts are critical of the use of cannabis as medicine, despite its effectiveness, because many young people consider cannabis to be harmless. And with legalization, even more teens could become addicted to cannabis. In the US, cannabis use among youth has doubled with legalization. The fact that a reduced perception of risk increases the willingness to consume drugs is fatal, because cannabis can do it massively damage the brains of adolescents and young adults.

THC fogs several brain areas at the same time, but is particularly strong in the cerebellum, the regulatory center for motor skills and coordination, and in the hippocampus, the seat of memory and emotions. One pan-European study has shown that smoking weed leads to structural changes in the brain in adolescents. Up to 25 percent of the nerves in the frontal lobe, which is responsible for controlling emotion and cognition, perished. Neurological examinations also show an intelligence loss of eight to nine IQ points.

Mental illnesses caused by cannabis

In extreme cases it can Smoking weed can even trigger mental illnesses such as psychosis, sometimes even after the first joint. Frequent use and high THC content of cannabis increase the risk. However, not all young stoners get a psychosis, there must be a genetic disposition for it. For some sufferers, the psychosis goes away when they stop using cannabis. Others, on the other hand, develop lifelong schizophrenia. It remains to be seen whether more young people will actually consume cannabis in this country as a result of legalisation. How they could be protected from the consequences has not yet been clarified.

