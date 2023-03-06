Cannabis is the enemy of the heart and despite being classified as a ‘soft’ drug it actually has a heavy effect on this organ: its daily use, not for medical reasons, in fact increases the risk of coronary heart disease by 34% in the following years. This is demonstrated by one of the largest studies to have investigated the correlation between the use of marijuana and the potential cardiovascular consequences. The study, conducted on 175,000 people in the US, was presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology in New Orleans.

The more sporadic use of cannabis, monthly or weekly, the researchers explain, instead increases the risk in a non-significant way but the survey is the umpteenth to warn against the cardiovascular dangers of substances of abuse because, as the cardiologists of the Italian Society of Cardiology (Sic), “drugs, of any kind, have been repeatedly associated with serious cardiovascular consequences: these data show that even a substance wrongly considered light can lead to a greater risk of coronary heart disease and, over time , contribute to the appearance of events such as heart attack or stroke. It is therefore important to discourage their use from a very young age”.

The study, coordinated by Stanford University in California, analyzed data from 175,000 people in 340 US centers. The researchers evaluated the correlation between the use of cannabis-derived products declared at the time of study entry and the frequency of the appearance of coronary artery disease in subsequent years, verifying that there is a dose-response effect whereby as use increases of marijuana increases the probability of cardiovascular problems. The results, explains Pasquale Perrone Filardi, president of Sic, “demonstrate that there are damages related to the use of this substance that have not yet been investigated sufficiently, which instead should be known. We know that with other drugs, for example cocaine, cardiovascular damage is frequent and serious, so much so as to have led to a significant increase in the number of heart attacks in very young people; these new evidences are worrying, because they indicate that something similar could happen with the use of even more widespread drugs such as marijuana or hashish derived from cannabis.

Moreover, we know that in the heart and vessels there are receptors for tetrahydrocannabinol, the mediator of the psychoactive effects of cannabis, which by interacting with these receptors seems able to induce local inflammation and therefore favor the appearance of atherosclerotic plaques which can cause coronary artery disease”. The study also carried out a genomic analysis of the participants to verify if there was an association between genetic traits that predispose to problematic cannabis use and cardiovascular disease.The data show that “there is a causal association: people genetically predisposed to a cannabis abuse disorder, in which consumption is daily and there is an evident addiction, they have a greater probability of coronary heart disease – adds Ciro Indolfi, past president of Sic -. Furthermore, similar correlations had already emerged recently with a greater risk of cardiovascular problems such as atrial fibrillation, heart failure, stroke and pulmonary embolism and also important data indicating that the prolonged use of cannabis products is associated with a greater risk of atherosclerosis at ten years of age, especially in men”. The use of these substances is very common and often starts at a very young age, conclude Perrone Filardi and Indolfi: “These new data are worrying and make it necessary to disseminate more information on the consequences of the use of these drugs: cannabis users should talk to their doctor to monitor their cardiovascular health“.