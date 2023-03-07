Those who consume marijuana daily increase the risk of coronary heart disease by 34% in subsequent years. The correlation between the daily intake of cannabis and the significant increase in cardiovascular problems, proven with a large American study on 175,000 people, has shown that “soft” drugs are actually “hard” for the heart.

«The results of the survey indicate that those who use it on a daily basis Marijuana has a 34% increased risk of coronary heart disease compared to non-cannabis users, while sporadic monthly consumption is not associated with a significant increase. These data demonstrate that there are damages related to the use of this substance that have not yet been studied sufficiently, which instead should be known. We know that con other drugs, such as cocaine, cardiovascular damage is frequent and severeso much so that it resulted in a significant increase in the number of heart attacks in very young people, even under the age of 40. This new evidence is worrying, because it indicates that something similar could happen with the use of even more widespread drugs such as marijuana or cannabis-derived hashish. Moreover, we know that in the heart and blood vessels there are receptors for tetrahydrocannabinol, the mediator of the psychoactive effects of cannabis, which by interacting with these receptors seems capable of inducing local inflammation and therefore favoring the appearance of atherosclerotic plaques which can cause coronary artery disease”. explains Pasquale Perrone Filardi, president of the Italian Society of Cardiology(SIC).

The study also carried out agenomic analysis of the participants to see if there was an association between genetic traits of cannabis users and a higher chance of developing cardiovascular disease. “The data demonstrate that there is a causal association: people genetically predisposed to a cannabis use disorder, in which consumption is daily and there is an obvious dependence, are more likely to have coronary heart disease, regardless of the concomitant use of tobacco and/or alcohol.

Similar correlations had already emerged recently with a greater risk of cardiovascular problems such as atrial fibrillation, heart failure, stroke and pulmonary embolism and also important data indicating that the prolonged use of cannabis products is associated with a greater risk of atherosclerosis per ten years, especially in men. All this indicates the need to better study the mechanisms that could underlie cardiovascular damage from cannabis», adds Ciro Indolfi, past president of SIC. See also Lassa fever, the patient who died in England was a newborn. Doctors in precautionary isolation for 14 days