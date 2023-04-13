According to Federal Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir (Greens), the consumption of cannabis should become legal “this year”. The federal government’s current draft is a two-pillar model CARe (“Cthe Anbau & Regional model”). Only the first part has been published so far, the homegrown and possession for personal needs. The federal government intends to present a bill for this in April. After a vote in the government and a cabinet decision, this would later have to be passed by the Bundestag and Bundesrat. After the summer break, the draft law on the model regions consequences.

For adults, the possession of 25 grams of cannabis for personal use should remain unpunished.

Cultivation and sale should initially be made possible through non-profit associations or cannabis clubs, as are already permitted in some regions of Spain and Malta, for example.

In private home cultivation, up to three female flowering plants are allowed.

According to the plans, the associations or clubs may supply a maximum of 25 grams of cannabis per person per day, but a maximum of 50 grams per person per month.

The minimum age for club membership is 18 years, a maximum of 500 members are allowed per club.

If members are under 21 years old, they get a maximum of 30 grams per month, and there is also a limit on the THC content for this group.

The cannabis clubs are also allowed to pass on seeds and cuttings to the members for self-cultivation. A maximum of seven seeds or five cuttings per month should be allowed here.

The clubs must appoint youth protection, addiction and prevention officers and are not allowed to advertise.

Membership in more than one club is prohibited.

Whether cannabis can also be consumed in the clubs has not yet been finally clarified.

According to the key issues paper, minors who are caught with cannabis must take part in intervention and prevention programs. Consumption in public near schools or day-care centers is prohibited. It is not allowed to smoke weed in pedestrian zones until 8 p.m.

Previous convictions for possession or self-cultivation of up to 25 grams or a maximum of three plants can be deleted from the federal central register upon request. Corresponding ongoing criminal and investigation proceedings will also be ended.

In a second step of cannabis legalization, commercial supply chains are to be tried out in municipalities in several federal states, from production to distribution to sale in specialist shops. It is unclear which regions will be selected for this. There are several cities and federal states that are showing interest, for example Berlin, Bremen and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Bavaria, on the other hand, is strictly against the traffic light plans. The projects should be scientifically monitored, limited to five years and limited to the residents of these communities. According to the federal government, the EU will continue to have a say in this second pillar of the planned legalization.

Bavaria, for example, has warned of this, and Denmark should also share the same concerns. Lauterbach wants to take “extensive protective measures” so that this does not happen. This is to ensure that no more cannabis is produced in a model community than is consumed by the customers there.

Not with the associations and clubs; they provide cannabis at cost price. In commercial sales, however, drugs would be taxed like alcohol or cigarettes.

Cannabis is the Latin name for the hemp plant, which has been used for thousands of years as a raw material for rope (fibers), cooking oil (seeds), essential oils (distilled leaves and flowers) and intoxicants. The latter are derived from female plants – marijuana from dried parts of the plant (mostly flowers), hash and hash oil from the resin extracted from the female flowers. A female plant of real hemp (Cannabis sativa) contains at least 144 cannabinoids, of which delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the most psychoactive. According to the German Head Office for Addiction Questions (DHS) depending on the variety and method of production, marijuana has a THC content of 7 to 11%, hashish from 11 to 19%. Greenhouse cultivation yields up to 20% for marijuana, up to 30% for hashish and sometimes over 70% for hashish oil. Another key ingredient in the cannabis plant is cannabidiol (CBD), which is not intoxicating.

THC affects the central nervous system. In small doses, it can induce euphoria, anxiety relief, sedation and drowsiness and is therefore often compared to the effects of alcohol. However, THC can also suppress nausea and vomiting. The effect is explained by the fact that the plant-based THC unbalances the body’s own cannabis receptors. The human body has its own cannabis system (endocannabinoids), which is part of the nervous system and helps regulate many bodily functions.

In January 2017, the Bundestag passed a law that allows the use of cannabis as medicine in justified individual cases. Medical cannabis that can be prescribed in Germany contains up to 22 percent THC. However, the study situation on cannabis therapies is inadequate. In July 2022, the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) published a final report on an accompanying survey of cannabis in medicine over the past five years. However, this only takes into account 16,809 completely transmitted, anonymous data records – with around 70,000 treatment cases according to statutory health insurance companies in this period. According to the BfArM report, pain was primarily treated with cannabis medicines (76.4%), followed by spasticity (9.6%) and anorexia (loss of appetite, 5.1%). A tumor was present in 14.5 percent of the cases, and multiple sclerosis in 5.9 percent.

Sea World Drug Report by 2022, cannabis is the most commonly consumed drug (after alcohol and nicotine) with 209 million users (as of 2020). According to this, the production of marijuana (herb) increased by 15% compared to the previous year, and that of hashish (resin) by 29%. According to estimates by the Ministry of Health, around four million adults use cannabis in Germany. According to the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), in 2021 about every eighth 18 to 25-year-old man stated that he used cannabis regularly. In 2008 it was every twentieth. Across genders, just over half of this age group (50.8%) used the drug at least once in 2021. Between 1973 and 1997, no more than 25% of all 18 to 25 year olds had their own experience of use.

Politicians state that the motive is to curb uncontrolled trade and consumption via the black market and thus organized crime. According to Lauterbach and Özdemir, the protection of minors should also be increased, the previous control policy had failed. The sociologist Bernd Werse from the Institute for Addiction Research at the University of Frankfurt am Main said the daily Newshe basically welcomes the fact that people should no longer be punished for having small amounts of cannabis with them.

Critics accuse the health minister of placing more value on the legalization of a drug than on health protection, and that the risks of cannabis use are downplayed. The strongest headwind comes from Bavaria, where the plans have been described as “wrong way” and “ideological legalization project”. Some critics have expressed doubts that legalization of cannabis will curb drug-related crime or prevent the switch to harder drugs. Legally available cannabis would be of high quality and therefore more expensive than illegal cannabis. The black market trade would not be stopped. It is obvious that the regulations will not dry up the black market, but will give it a significant boost, said the President of the German Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt.

The professional association of paediatricians considers legalization for under-25s to be problematic because the human brain is only mature at around 25 years of age. Regular cannabis consumption permanently disrupts brain development, says association head Thomas Fischbach. Association spokesman Jakob Maske criticized that the current draft does not show how child and youth protection should be guaranteed. According to Mask, it makes legal sense to allow cannabis use from the age of 18. “From a medical point of view, a ban up to the age of 25 would make sense,” said Maske of the “Stuttgarter Zeitung”. The World Drug Report suggests a link between increased cannabis use and an increase in mental disorders, attributing this to the ongoing legalization of cannabis around the world.

According to experts, long-term cannabis use is associated with psychological, social and physical risks. According to the current state of knowledge, however, it is assumed that serious brain damage, as is known from alcohol, is not caused. However, various studies provide evidence of a connection between regular cannabis consumption and psychoses, according to which the risk increases significantly with highly potent cannabis (THC content over 10%). The danger of cannabis becoming established as a “gateway drug” has long been a matter of controversy. According to German Addiction Aid (DHS), however, only a small proportion of cannabis users switch to harder drugs in the long term.

In contrast to legal narcotics such as tobacco and alcohol, cannabis has so far been considered an illegal substance in Germany, which falls under the Narcotics Act (BtMG). In it, cannabis has so far been classified as “not marketable” along with drugs such as heroin and MDMA (“ecstasy”). Thus, any possession of cannabis and cannabis products (hashish, marijuana) is currently still punishable. In the case of a small amount intended for personal use, the public prosecutor’s office can refrain from criminal prosecution. The limits of how many grams an amount is classified as low vary by state.

According to the Schengen Protocol, every EU country is obliged to ban the illicit trade and illicit export of all types of narcotic and psychotropic substances under penalty of prosecution. An exception applies only to private consumption. The Netherlands, for example, has been using this regulation for many years with its so-called coffee shops, where sales for personal consumption are only tolerated. The Czech Republic also wants to largely legalize cannabis for personal use. Hemp products are already sold in pharmacies there.