Cannabis legalization to be accompanied by a warning campaign

Last April people demonstrated in Berlin for the legalization of cannabis. Image: Reuters

If the federal government legalizes cannabis as planned, young people will be specifically discouraged from using it. Up to the age of 25, the brain is still “rebuilt”, says the health minister, then smoking weed is particularly harmful.

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) is planning a campaign to draw attention to the risks of consumption in connection with the forthcoming legalization of cannabis. “I want to ensure that we push back cannabis consumption among young people and make it safer for those who want to consume it,” said the minister to the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post”. There will be a big campaign for this parallel to the legislation.

Cannabis is particularly harmful to the still-growing brain, Lauterbach explained. “The brain is still being remodeled up to the age of 25. Anyone who consumes in this age phase is particularly harmful.” According to the minister, the federal cabinet will clear the way for legalization in the coming week.

Possession and private cultivation are permitted within limits

According to the plans, the possession of 25 grams of cannabis and the cultivation of three hemp plants for private use will be legal in the future. Clubs or associations should also be allowed to produce cannabis for their members.

Published/Updated: Recommendations: 27 Christian Geinitz, Berlin Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 6 Jürgen Kalwa, New York Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 9

All new rules only apply to adults aged 18 and over. A nationwide sale in licensed shops, as agreed in the coalition agreement of the traffic light parties, will initially not exist.