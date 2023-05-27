Cannabis oils in Italy: Tilray extracts

It seems all past.

The problems of shortage of cannabis inflorescences, the availability of cannabis oils, the difficulties in supply. Of course, the problems of reimbursement of cannabis remain in some Regions or the difficulties/resistance for doctors to prescribe it. But we can say (let’s all strike wood!) that this is the best period ever: we have inflorescences, we have cannabis oils, we have Farmalabor extract and, dulcis in fundo, arrive new extracts i.e. Tilray ones.

It’s about something different than seen from Farmalabor 15% THC extract (already covered in a previous article): the latter is in fact a concentrate that the pharmacist dilutes always according to what is prescribed by the doctor and does not contain CBD.

Tilray extracts, on the other hand, are intended to be used “as is” as they are, ready to use (even if their dilution is possible, but we’ll talk about it later). They are marketed by Fl-Group in 3 versions starting from May/June 2023:

T25 i.e. 2.5% THC and < 1% CBD

T10C10 or 10% THC and 10% CBD

T5C20 ossia 5% THC e 20% CBD

They are extracted in MCT, full spectrumwith secondary terpenes and cannabinoids.

As mentioned above, they are designed to be sold as they are, in particular T10C10 and T5C20 which in fact are twice as concentrated as Bediol/FM2 oils (the former) and triple as concentrated as Bedrolite oils (the latter) .

T25 is the one that could be more problematic to manage as it is, having a THC concentration of almost 70% higher than the average of THC extracts made in pharmacies in the last 10 years: it will be up to the medici evaluate whether to request dilution from the pharmacist to adjust the concentration to a more practical and easily manageable by patients (e.g. 1.5%), thus reducing the risk of adverse reactions.

It will always be the doctor’s job to learn how to draw up the prescription correct for these extracts to avoid inconvenience to the patient: the Italian legislation, in fact, does not provide for a single way of prescribing cannabis oils among those made in pharmacies from inflorescences, the Farmalabor 15%THC extract and the Tilray extracts, but a ad hoc prescription for each individual cannabis oil.

On the one hand the promise of broad availability of industrial extracts should prevent the patient from going round and round to look for the pharmacy that has it, on the other hand the prescription error or the pharmacy that “doesn’t have it” could create some annoyance, at least initially.

The fact is that industrial extracts on the one hand should solve the problem of inflorescence deficiencies, allowing the doctor to “save” the inflorescences for other pharmaceutical forms, obtaining cannabis oil precisely from semi-finished products. It should also be considered that the cannabis inflorescences of the new tender, won by Linnaeus, have yet to be delivered, which will help to further remove the specter of shortage.

Eyes open too how the Regions will move: there are rumors that some would already be ready to reimburse only industrial extracts and no longer the classic cannabis oils made in pharmacies. But let’s hope not.

What can I say, it has been a long time since one could relax a bit and express some optimism in the world of medical cannabis in Italy. Let’s hope we don’t have to regret it…