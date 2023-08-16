Cannabis: when will it be legalized in Germany? | > – Guide

According to the draft, sales tax and a separate “cannabis tax” would be due on the cannabis products.

Acquisition, possession and cultivation of cannabis remains prohibited for minors, but they will not be prosecuted. Underage cannabis users should be offered participation in intervention and prevention programs. Passing on cannabis to minors remains a criminal offence.

Cannabis consumption is prohibited near schools, day-care centers, playgrounds and public sports facilities. According to the draft law, it is not allowed to smoke weed in pedestrian zones between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Anyone caught driving a car or motorbike under the influence of cannabis can expect to be classified as unfit to drive. Unlike alcohol, there are no set limits for cannabis. Even the detection of a small amount of THC is sufficient for an administrative offence. The driver’s license is usually confiscated. Contrary to what was initially announced, there should be no review of the limit values ​​for road traffic for the time being.

In a second step of cannabis legalization, commercial supply chains are to be tested in municipalities in several federal states, from production to distribution and sale in specialist shops. Which regions will be selected for this has not yet been determined. Several cities, such as Berlin, Bremen and Schwerin, have already expressed interest. Bavaria, on the other hand, is strictly against the plans – the state fears drug tourism. The projects should be scientifically monitored, limited to five years and limited to the residents of these communities. According to the federal government, this second step of the planned legalization should take place in coordination with the EU.

Yes. Previous convictions for possession or self-cultivation of up to 25 grams or a maximum of three plants can be deleted from the federal central register upon request. Corresponding ongoing criminal and investigation proceedings will also be ended.

With legalization, politicians want to curb uncontrolled trade and consumption via the black market and thus organized crime. Federal Minister of Health Lauterbach also wants to increase the protection of minors – the previous control policy has failed.

The Association of Judges criticized, among other things, that the law was “too detailed” and would put an additional burden on the judiciary, as it would lead to many court proceedings. The police union (GdP) also fears that the federal government’s cannabis plans will result in a significant additional burden. The associations of paediatricians warn of the health risks for young people. Their mental health and development opportunities would be endangered by the partial legalization. Critics also expressed doubts that the cannabis release would succeed as hoped in curbing drug crime and the black market or in preventing the switch to harder drugs.

The professional association of paediatricians considers the partial legalization for people under the age of 25 to be problematic because the human brain is only mature at around this age. Regular cannabis consumption permanently disrupts brain development, says association head Thomas Fischbach. The World Drug Report suggests a link between increased cannabis use and an increase in mental disorders, attributing this to the ongoing legalization of cannabis around the world.

Cannabis is the Latin name for the hemp plant, which has been used as a raw material for thousands of years. Intoxicants can be obtained from the female plants – marijuana from dried plant parts (mostly flowers), hashish and hashish oil from the extracted resin of the female flowers. THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is responsible for the intoxicating effect.

THC affects the central nervous system. In small doses, it can induce euphoria, anxiety relief, sedation and drowsiness and is therefore often compared to the effects of alcohol. However, THC can also suppress nausea and vomiting. The effect is explained by the fact that the plant-based THC unbalances the body’s own cannabis receptors. The human body has its own cannabis system (endocannabinoids), which is part of the nervous system and helps regulate many bodily functions.

Since 2017, the use of cannabis as medicine has been permitted in justified individual cases. Since then, cannabis medicines, which are available on prescription, have mainly been used to treat pain. Active ingredient content and composition are checked regularly. The content of the existing regulations on medicinal cannabis should essentially remain unchanged after the new law has been passed.

According to experts, long-term cannabis use is associated with psychological, social and physical risks. According to the current state of knowledge, however, it is assumed that serious brain damage, as is known from alcohol, is not caused. However, various studies provide evidence of a connection between regular cannabis consumption and psychoses, according to which the risk increases significantly with highly potent cannabis (THC content over 10%). The danger of cannabis becoming established as a “gateway drug” has long been a matter of controversy. According to German Addiction Aid (DHS), however, only a small proportion of cannabis users switch to harder drugs in the long term.

In contrast to legal addictive substances such as tobacco and alcohol, cannabis has so far been considered an illegal substance in Germany, which, along with drugs such as heroin and MDMA (“ecstasy”), is subject to the Narcotics Act (BtMG). Thus, any possession of cannabis and cannabis products (hashish, marijuana) is currently still punishable. In the case of a small amount intended for personal use, the public prosecutor’s office can refrain from criminal prosecution. The limits of how many grams a quantity is classified as low vary by state.

According to the Schengen Protocol, every EU country is obliged to ban the illicit trade and illicit export of all types of narcotic and psychotropic substances under penalty of prosecution. An exception applies only to private consumption. The Netherlands, for example, has been using this regulation for many years with its so-called coffee shops, where sales for personal consumption are only tolerated. The Czech Republic also wants to largely legalize cannabis for personal use by 2025.

