Cannamedical Pharma Announces Cannabis Sommelier / Overwhelming Interest From…

Cannamedical Pharma, one of Germany’s leading medical cannabis companies, announces the selection of Dominik Benedens (30) as a new cannabis sommelier to strengthen its team. With the creation of the role of a cannabis sommelier, Cannamedical Pharma is doing pioneering work in the field of medicinal cannabis, which is produced as a natural product with particular care.

Dominik Benedens, who is known for his many years of educational work on cannabis, nature and health on social media via the “Higher Thoughts” and “Natural Garden” channels, brings extensive specialist knowledge and experience to his new role. The content creator and new cannabis sommelier was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at the age of 21, is a cannabis patient and champions the rights of patients to self-determination.

The application process for the unusual post of cannabis sommelier, which started in February, attracted a great deal of media attention. In addition to well-known German news sources such as Bild am Sonntag, the job advertisement also attracted international attention and appeared in well-known tabloids such as the British “The Sun” and Asian news portals. Over 2,000 applicants from all over the world showed great interest in the coveted position.

Pioneering collaboration

Justus Lassnig, Director Supply Chain and Operations at Cannamedical Pharma: “We are very pleased to receive support in evaluating our products and selecting new varieties. Dominik brings extensive experience and expertise and will help us to improve the quality and selection to further improve our medicinal cannabis cultivars.”

The Cannabis Sommelier role was created to help the company evaluate its products as well as explore new strains. As the link between patients and international manufacturers, the cannabis sommelier will play a crucial role in the further development and improvement of Cannamedical Pharma’s product portfolio. Interested parties can get to know the sommelier from June 23-25, 2023 in Berlin at the “Mary Jane” hemp fair at the Cannamedical Pharma booth.

Dominik Benedens on his new role: “With so many applicants, I could hardly believe that I got the role of cannabis sommelier. I would like to help patients who are dependent on medicinal cannabis to have the best possible product selection for their get therapy.”

The Cannabis Sommelier will take on various tasks in order to continuously improve Cannamedical Pharma’s product portfolio and to meet the needs of customers. This includes assisting in the selection of cannabis cultivars, assessing quality against established criteria and working with producers around the world to further improve quality and variety.

About Cannamedical

Cannamedical Pharma GmbH is a GDP and GMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturer with all licenses for the import, wholesale and release of medical cannabis products on the European market. The company is focused on helping people living with chronic diseases by importing and processing only the highest quality cannabis products, supplying approximately 3,000 pharmacies and clinical facilities. In addition to supplying high-quality medical cannabis products, Cannamedical focuses on providing physicians, medical professionals and pharmacists with important information. Production partners all over the world comply with the highest pharmaceutical quality standards – the EU GMP guidelines (European Good Manufacturing Practice). As a GDP-certified (Good Distribution Practice) company, Cannamedical ensures that all steps within Cannamedical’s supply chain are based on good distribution practices and corresponding quality standards are met. Cannamedical Pharma GmbH was founded in 2016 by David Henn and is headquartered in Cologne. Since 2021, the company has been part of the Semdor Pharma Group – one of the leading pharmaceutical groups in Europe specializing in narcotics and medical cannabis. For more information, visit www.cannamedical.com

