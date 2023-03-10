Cannavacciuolo breaks the silence and leaves all his fans speechless with some burning revelations that came like a bolt from the blue during the interview given to the editorial staff of the newspaper La Repubblica, unexpected words even for all those who have learned to appreciate and love the chef from Campania.

Over the last few weeks I’ve gotten to see how Cannavacciuolo has spent a lot of time re-evaluating his food and beverage business with various restaurants around the country, which have allowed him to enjoy great success and numerous Michelin stars in his presence.

Indeed, in the crosshairs of media attention in these hours we find some new ones statements made by Cannavacciuolo in reference to his way of living the kitchen as well as the very personal confessions that are inevitably making the rounds in the media.

Cannavacciuolo breaking lines suddenly

After the end of the broadcast of the MasterChef program, for Antonino Cannavacciuolo the time has come to return to devoting himself entirely entirely to the cuisine of his restaurants given that there are numerous commitments on the agenda, in which they will see the chef as the undisputed protagonist of the panorama of gastronomic news.

In fact, as we have previously explained, we find that we hold court in the world of the web the long interview that the starred chef gave to the newspaper della Repubblicaalso speaking of culinary traditions and of all those who with their influences have contributed to fueling his talent for cooking, until he then became one of the leading professionals in the sector.

“It’s impressive…”

In fact, as we have previously explained, the interview given to the aforementioned newspaper allowed the Cannavacciuolo fan to learn about a new aspect in the family life of the chef who has decided to come out by revealing how the traditions of the South have helped to push him towards new challenges: “Well, in the South there are the Olympics at the table. And families are very numerous. Between parents, children with spouses and grandchildren, to celebrate my grandmother’s birthday we have to find a restaurant with room for 80”.

Cannavacciuolo in this avenue of memories shared with the fans, thus concludes his story: “You can’t celebrate at home. And on family Sundays there were real competitions. Of the aubergine parmigiana, they awaited the judgment of the guests as to who had made the best one; for us it was a game, but I saw 6-7 women cook and my father a cook. It’s amazing how a child can grow. In the South, dieting cannot be done because there is always a reason to celebrate. And we not only have a birthday but also a name day”.

