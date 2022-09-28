Eating fish is good for our health. Yet, apparently, this is not always the case! It seems that canned tuna is not such a healthy food. Here’s what can be inside it.

According to some research, canned tuna that ends up on our tables is not really safe for our health. It seems that the quality of these fish is strongly compromised by contamination in particular by methylmercury, one of the most toxic forms of metal for human health. So, is consuming canned tuna a risk? We assess the situation.

It happens that in order to provide our body with proteins, fatty acids and vitamin B, in a practical and fast way, we choose to consume canned tuna. In this regard, it is good to know that often canned tuna is unfortunately also a source of toxic components. Such as mercury, for our body.

Tuna can contain concentrations of mercury up to 10 thousand times higher than the habitat in which it lives. This happens, because it is a large fish that feeds on smaller fish already loaded with this heavy metal, increasing the chances of ingesting toxic components. First of all, mercury. But it is also possible to find traces of lead or bisphenol A.

All these toxic components, present in tuna, can represent a serious risk to human health. In particular, once taken, mercury can act as a neurotoxin and interfere with the brain and nervous system. Being a neurotoxin, it is recommended do not exceed the consumption of canned tuna. Indicatively, it is advisable not to exceed two or three portions per week. In particular, in the case of pregnant or lactating women and small children it is advisable to avoid excessive consumption and, if necessary, prefer fresh fish.

As we have already mentioned, canned tuna has relatively high levels of mercury and other toxic components. Therefore, consuming canned tuna in large quantities could become harmful to the human body.

In addition, it is also an unsustainable choice from an environmental point of view. Tuna is a specimen of endangered fish, and as such, it should be protected. In addition, the fishing techniques used for this animal are particularly polluting and very harmful to the marine environment.