Cannes Film Festival 2023, all the looks (and our votes) on the Indiana Jones red carpet

Il Cannes Film Festival arrives at the third evening of his 76th edition: an evening dedicated to the immortal myth of Indiana Jones and his alter ego in the flesh and charm, that is Harrison Fordto the Croisette to accompany Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destinythe new chapter in the archaeological-adventure saga presented in preview at the film festival.
With Ford, here is the partner Callista Flockharyour partner on the big screen, the incredibly talented (and chic) Phoebe Waller-Bridge, both in black.
But on the red carpet also many models and international stars: from Karlie Klosswhich revives the timeless charm of the veil, to the influencer Caro Cyclewho even dares to wear a dress already worn by her well-known colleague Chiara Ferragnion an ultra-popular stage like that of the Sanremo Festival.
All the looks from the third day of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 below. Coin our unfailing votes.
