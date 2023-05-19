Cannes Film Festival 2023, all the looks (and our votes) on the Indiana Jones red carpet

Il Cannes Film Festival arrives at the third evening of his 76th edition: an evening dedicated to the immortal myth of Indiana Jones and his alter ego in the flesh and charm, that is Harrison Fordto the Croisette to accompany Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destinythe new chapter in the archaeological-adventure saga presented in preview at the film festival.

With Ford, here is the partner Callista Flockharyour partner on the big screen, the incredibly talented (and chic) Phoebe Waller-Bridge, both in black.

To stay updated on royalty, celebrities, shows and all the news from the world Vanity Fairsubscribe to ours newsletter.

Cannes Film Festival 2023, Katie Holmes and all the other casual looks of the stars in their free time on the Croisette Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA / ipa-agency.net Kate Holmes Arnold Jerocki Uma Thurman Jacopo Raule Brandi Cyrus in BCBGMAXAZRIA Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA / ipa-agency.net Natalie Portman MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com / ipa-agency.net Iris Law Jacopo Raule Elle Fanning in Bottega Veneta Jacopo Raule Marta Pozzan in BCBGMAXAZRIA Manuele Mangiarotti / ipa-agency.net Roman Battle Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA / ipa-agency.net Clotilde Courau Jacopo Raule Grace Elizabeth Pierre Mouth Ludivine Sagnier Jacopo Raule Laura Harrier Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA / ipa-agency.net Pierre Niney MA / ipa-agency.net Aja Naomi King SplashNews.com / ipa-agency.net Iris Law Marc Piasecki Adele Exarchopoulos in Fendi Marc Piasecki Virginie Ledoyen in Michale Michael Kors Arnold Jerocki Simona Tabasco in Lanvin Marc Piasecki Didi Stone Marc Piasecki Lena Mahfouf Arnold Jerocki Laura Harrier Marc Piasecki Elsa Zylberstein MA / ipa-agency.net Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan Arnold Jerocki Elle Fanning MA / ipa-agency.net Michael Pitt Simone Comi / ipa-agency.net Jessica Wang Marijo Cobretti / Shutterstock / ipa-agency.net Elle Fanning Arnold Jerocki Helen Mirren MA / ipa-agency.net Brie Larson Arnold Jerocki Paola Turani Arnold Jerocki Cindy Bruna in Espero Atelier Cindy Bruna’s Aquazzura sandals Jacopo Raule Paul Dano Marc Piasecki Brie Larson in Chanel Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA / ipa-agency.net Roman Battle Jacopo Raule Viola Davis Arnold Jerocki Julia Ducournau in Prada Arnold Jerocki The Story of the Bird MCvitanovic / Shutterstock / ipa-agency.net Jean-Michel Jarre and Gong LiRef MA / ipa-agency.net Laura Harrier Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA / ipa-agency.net Ludivine Sagnier

But on the red carpet also many models and international stars: from Karlie Klosswhich revives the timeless charm of the veil, to the influencer Caro Cyclewho even dares to wear a dress already worn by her well-known colleague Chiara Ferragnion an ultra-popular stage like that of the Sanremo Festival.

All the looks from the third day of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 below. Coin our unfailing votes.

More stories from Vanity Fair that might interest you:

– Carys Zeta Douglas makes her Cannes red carpet debut and wows us with her look

– Cannes Film Festival 2023, the chicest of the opening ceremony is Levon Hawke. Let’s find out about Uma Thurman’s son

– Jeanne du Barry: the opening film of Cannes wears Chanel