Cannes, Palma d’oro a ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ by Justine Triet

The Palmares of the 76th Cannes Film Festival does not speak Italian. Marco Bellocchio’s Rapito, Nanni Moretti’s Il Sol dell’Future and Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera received no awards. Our country brings home the visibility of three films in competition as it hasn’t happened for years.

This the Palmares complete with the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival with Ruben Ostlund

jury president:

– Palme d’Oro to Anatomie d’une Chute by the French Justine Triet

– Grand Prix a The Zone of Interest di Jonathan Glazer

– Best Director Award to Tran Anh Hung for La Passion de Dodin Bouffant

– Best Screenplay to Sakamoto Yuji for Monster by Kore-eda Hirokazu

– Best Actress Merve Dizdar for About Dry Grasses by Nuri Bilge Ceylan

– Best Actor Koji Yakusho for Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days

– Jury Prize to Les Feuilles Mortes by Aki Kaurismaki

– Camera d’Or a Ben Trong Vo Ken Vang (The Golden Butterfly Tree) di Thien An Pham

– Palme d’Or for best short film at 27 by Flóra Anna Buda.

Italy is out. Italy would not be in the palmares decided last night by the jury presided over by the Swede Ruben Ostlund.

Marco Bellocchio’s Rapito, Nanni Moretti’s Il Sol dell’Future and Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera received no recognition, after all the competition was at a high level. Italy brings home the visibility of three films in competition as it hasn’t happened for years.

