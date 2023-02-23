Home Health Canosa, Lino Banfi’s wife died, goodbye to Lucia Zagaria
CANOSA – Lino Banfi’s wife, Lucia Lagrasta in Zagaria, has passed away.

This was announced by Rosanna Banfi, daughter of the couple originally from Canosa. The woman had been suffering from Alzheimer’s for some time and she was 84 years old.

Lucia Zagaria was the wife and life partner of the well-known actor for 60 years. The woman had been suffering from Alzheimer’s for some time, a disease that Banfi himself was unable to accept, as he himself declared:

“I don’t accept that my wife isn’t well, the thing that makes me angry is that, after years of sacrifices, I would have liked to spend my life peacefully with her”. A great love from which the children Walter and Rosanna were born.

