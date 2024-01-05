Can’t lose weight despite dieting? Five possible causes that are hindering you

Are you following your diet perfectly and yet you can’t lose weight? It could depend on one of these 5 causes, let’s find out! (Sportnews.eu)

When we decide to go on a diet we do it mainly for one reason: lose weight. Yet sometimes, despite following the diet slavishly, it may happen that you are unable to lose weight. In that case, factors such as doubts and frustration come into play and questions arise as to why you can’t lose weight.

There can be many answers: perhaps the diet we have chosen does not correspond to our needs or more simply we need to be patient and wait for our metabolism to get used to the new diet. In other cases, however, there may be external causes on which to act in order to encourage weight loss: let’s discover 5 of them more closely.

Can't lose weight? Maybe it's for one of these 5 reasons.

First of all, let’s start from the assumption that losing weight too quickly is unhealthy and that our expectations must adapt to this universal truth. If you approach a diet with the idea of ​​losing weight at the speed of light, therefore, you need to recalibrate your expectations: maybe it’s not true that you can’t lose weight, but only that you can’t lose weight as quickly as you would like.

Secondly we must keep in mind that not losing weight does not always equate to not losing weight. In fact, muscle mass and fat mass have different weights: with the former weighing more than the latter. As fat mass decreases and muscle mass increases, therefore, we could see our weight freeze, but we must not lose heart. A good idea, in this case, is to evaluate the centimeters lost, rather than the weight on the scale.

Psychological aspect and age factor: they also count

Staying on a diet is not easy and we often do it out of duty rather than true conviction. In this case the psychological aspect can influence the result: a too superficial approach to the diet could in fact lead to a little too much self-indulgence or some food spoilage which should instead be avoided.

Also the age factor can influence weight loss: the older we get, the more sluggish our metabolism becomes. From a certain point in life onwards we must therefore resign ourselves to the idea that weight loss will occur more slowly, but this does not mean we should lose heart.

Add physical activity to your diet: amazing results

Staying on a diet is not enough, you also need to do sport. Sometimes, in fact, it can happen that weight loss is slow due to a lack of physical activity. The latter will not only help us lose weight faster, but also keep our tissues more toned. Furthermore, playing sports has numerous health benefits and losing weight is just one of many.

If the diet goes slowly, therefore, let’s try increase physical activity without making hasty decisions such as skip meals or drastically reduce calories. Sometimes moving is the solution to many problems, not least stress and sleep disorders.

