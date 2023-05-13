Can’t lose weight? Follow the expert’s 10 advice: the scale will thank you!

If you can’t lose weight, here are 10 tips to put into practice immediately to say goodbye to extra pounds. The scale will thank you!

Losing weight is simple, just take the right precautions and minimize mistakes. Unfortunately more and more people are still convinced that to lose weight you have to make enormous sacrifices and deprive yourself of your favorite foods. Nothing more wrong! Here are 10 easy hacks that help you lose weight really effectively.

The enemy of any good diet is haste. Claiming to have crazy results in a very short time is nothing short of impossible, if not downright harmful. In fact, the body needs time to establish its own balance from a nutritional point of view: this is why flash and super restrictive diets should be avoided.

To affirm it is in Melaroaccording to which the ideal diet is the one studied to measure, according to one’s needs. However, there are some techniques that can help you lose weight and maintain results over timehere’s what they are.

The 10 tricks to lose weight easily and effectively

Drink lots of water . Hydrating is important, you know, but drinking lots of water is also essential for losing weight. Indeed, in this way the feeling of satiety will be greater and the minimum amount of calories introduced.

Eat slowly. How many times do you eat in a hurry or in the grip of negative emotions such as anger, nervousness or anxiety? Learn to recognize nervous hunger from physiological hunger it is important to avoid the so-called binges.

Have more snacks. Experts recommend at least 5 meals a day. In addition to the main ones (breakfast, lunch and dinner), snacks are essential. At least 2 a day are ideal to avoid arriving at the table hungry and with the desire to devour whatever is on the plate.

Cooked. The contemporary lifestyle is characterized by haste, which often prevents one from sitting down at the table and eating a meal cooked with one's own hands. According to experts, however, cooking at home is important for two reasons. The first is that only in this way is it possible to check the effective wholesomeness of the ingredients and the second is the imagination. Proposing light recipes reinvented and revisited helps not to get bored and to maintain healthy habits for longer;

To have breakfast. As mentioned earlier, the busy lifestyle leads to skipping breakfast. The experts, however, they claim that this is one of the most important meals of the day because it allows you to start your activities with the right amount of energy;

Say hello to Libra. There is nothing wrong with weighing yourself every day. Many people think they can keep their weight under control by stepping on the scale every day. What they don't know, however, is that body weight varies from day to day and for the most disparate factors (one of all, the menstrual cycle). It is sufficient to weigh yourself once a week to keep your weight under control in a correct and healthy way;

Eat slowly. As mentioned earlier, a hectic lifestyle is a diet’s worst enemy. It’s important to take the time to eat slowly, savoring each bite and chewing slowly. Besides being a healthy habit, it is also a trick to “trick” the stomach, which will feel full faster ;

Personalized diet. Often magazines or websites propose diets as examples, without taking into account the various personal needs. A healthy and effective diet must be tailored to the individual taking into account not only the goal to be achieved but also the lifestyle, habits and so on.;

Patience. The results that last over time are those that appear more slowly. Experts advise against relying on diets that promise flash results because, in addition to being harmful to the body, they often turn out to be ineffective over time;

Eat everything. There are many die-hard myths about nutrition. Bread and pasta are not the enemies of the diet, just as sweets are not. Just learn to calibrate your meals, indulging in a whim every now and then that gratifies not only the body but also the soul.

