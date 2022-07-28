Although it is not a sequel to “Dinosaur Crisis”, Capcom, which likes dinosaurs and action games the most, recently announced the closed beta test of its latest team competitive shooting game “Exoprimal”.

“Exoprimal” attracted the attention of players with the mech similar to “Adventure Anthem” and the overwhelming tide of dinosaurs at the initial exposure, and the unique PVE racing battle gameplay also made the positioning mystery of this game even more mysterious. Is this kind of gameplay really messed up? Are you sure you won’t go down the path of chants? Let’s find out with this short test campaign.

5v5 Dinosaur Survival | PvE

According to the current test experience of “Exoprimal”, the main gameplay is currently only “Dinosaur Survival”. Players will form a 5-to-5 team, put on 10 different “Strike Armor”, and try to use faster than their opponents. Complete 10 different missions.

Although I have seen the movie before, but after actually playing it, the first impression of this work is that of the PvP version of “Doomsday”. The game has both PvE and PvP gameplay depending on the stage.

The missions in the first half are basically “Dinosaur Extermination” in PvE gameplay. Players have to quickly rush to a location on the map and kill a specified number of dinosaurs. Although these dinosaurs have low HP, they will attack them in large numbers. Therefore, if you want to clean up the dinosaurs safely and quickly, you need to pay more attention to cooperation than marksmanship. For example, tanks must use shields to gather monsters, and assistants need to try to control the field and recover. .

In addition to the ordinary velociraptors and pterosaurs, sometimes stronger triceratops, ankylosaurs or “mutant individuals” appear among dinosaurs, which are equivalent to the elites of ordinary games. These elites are not only tough, but even roam around on the battlefield. The author once had the experience that the entire team was output, and was beaten by the Triceratops, so the correct team configuration is still very important.

Quest competition in the second half of the game | PvP

In addition to the annihilation of dinosaurs, when the game reaches the final stage, you will choose one of several tasks such as “VTOL defense”, “Omega charge”, “escort data key”, “energy battle” and so on. PvP missions.

In the vernacular terms of the nature of the task, it is to defend the point, conquer, push the cart and fight for points.

In the first half of the PvE section, which is dominated by the annihilation of dinosaurs, the two teams can see mirror images of each other, but cannot interfere with each other. And as soon as you enter the PvP mission, you can attack each other. If a team fails to enter the PvP mission for a long time, the team that enters first can safely advance the mission progress.

Therefore, before entering the PvP mission, the team’s configuration is usually changed. For example, at this stage, the armor of the melee combat is overwhelmingly strong in the PvP of the cart and the score, so it is often seen that the entire team is melee except for the support. There will also be suitable armors for each of the two missions that are not open.

The armor characteristics are similar to “Battle Array”

And speaking of armor, let’s talk about the armor and operation part of the game. Maybe it’s because it’s a team battle that is also heavy on cooperation, and this part has a similar feeling to “Fighting Array”.

The armor in the game is divided into three categories: attack, defense, and support. In addition to the main weapon, each armor has 2 skills, 1 big move and 1 displacement skill.

For example, the currently open tank “Roadhog” is somewhat similar to Reinhardt in “Battlefield”, while the auxiliary “Witch Doctor” is somewhat similar to Lucio, and even the paralysis stick in his hand comes with the same as “Monster Hunter”. The abnormal accumulation system of the game, the operation feeling is probably between “Battle Armor” and “Battle Array”, although the firearms do not feel good, and there is no sense of the weight of the armor, but overall it is a fairly flexible game.

As an aside, although the feedback of this gun is not good, I personally like that when the tank faces the dragon tide, in addition to the constant feeling of the dragon hitting the shield, it will also become a push because the shield blocks too many dragons. Squeeze the posture, being slowly pushed back by the dragon group.

Sure enough, Capcom is still relatively good at melee combat.

You can also “fuck the dragon” here!

What’s more interesting is that the game not only allows you to control mechas, but also allows you to control dinosaurs in some cases.At a certain point in the game, you can find this item called “Dominator” on the field, which will allow you toTransform into a dinosaur at specific locations。

For example, the Triceratops can use the charge to push people up to the end of the world, while the Tyrannosaurus has a spike-level attack. Although there is no way to become a mutant with stronger performance, just rushing into the enemy line can greatly interfere with the operation of the enemy team, and it feels really cool to bite the enemy’s assistant.

Unfortunately, a game is usually only available once, and the position of the props is usually some distance from the center of the battlefield, so if the team fails to cooperate, the effect is basically quite limited. If you really want to say it, it is almost the same as the Tank in the battle mode of “Evil Spirit Force”.

But although the whole is very similar to “Douzhen Special Attack”, I personally think there are some good design differences.

Like you don’t need to die to change armor (it’s just that you’ll be as brittle as D.Va while changing), and if your team continues to have the upper hand, you can be resurrected in situ by other teammates even if you’re down. Relatively speaking, it is a game with more flexible tactics and easier snowballing.

10-player mission

In addition to the above gaps, there is also a task in the game that both parties can win at the same time and have sufficient fun of fighting together, “Fighting the New Tyrannosaurus”. This is a co-fighting mission where you can cooperate with the enemy team and challenge the strong enemy with a lineup of 10 people. It is also the most fun mission in my opinion.

This new type of Tyrannosaurus from “Evil Castle 6” is not only a super dazzling cannon, but also incredibly lethal. It can even release a super terrifying black hole ball. Once sucked in, it will not only be immobile, but even Tanks will be instantly killed.

Although the difficulty is a bit high, it is basically basic to kill six or seven people in one fight, but it is really super interesting to fight. It has a sense of sight of “Monster Hunter”, and maybe there will be a mode based on co-fighting in the future.

Epilogue

To sum up, in this short trial session, “Exoprimal” indeed showed considerable potential, not only has the fun of fighting together like “Doomsday”, but also can see a lot in PVP The figure of “Fighting Array”, coupled with the unusually loose operating threshold, even an action game rookie should be able to easily get started.

Although I don’t know how it will go out as an e-sports game, at least for now, it is still a fairly entertaining new work (at least the mutant tyrannosaurus is handsome). This game will have another full-day closed test on August 7th. Interested players may wish to go through the mailbox to see if the original test letter is still there.