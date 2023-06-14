Capital Congress 2023 / vdek wants new minimum quantities for higher quality of care around birth

Berlin – On the occasion of the upcoming capital city congress, the Association of Replacement Health Insurance Funds e. V. (vdek) the importance of high quality care before, during and after birth. The vdek was involved in the creation of the health goal “Health around birth” and supports the plan laid down in the coalition agreement to implement the goal in a national action plan. This can be based on the structures and content of the health goal, such as goals and recommended measures.

Higher quality through minimum quantities

In the context of childbirth, there has so far only been a minimum quantity regulation for the small group of premature and full-term babies weighing less than 1,250 grams. This determines the number of cases from which hospitals are allowed to take over their treatment. “Minimum quantity regulations have proven to be an effective instrument for higher treatment quality,” explains Ulrike Elsner, Chairwoman of the vdek. “To improve the quality of care, we propose a minimum number of 500 births per year and location,” explains Elsner. A similar regulation is already contributing to a low infant mortality rate and caesarean section rate in Finland.

Together for better care

The path of pregnant women usually leads from the doctor’s office to inpatient care during childbirth and back to the outpatient area. For the vdek it is crucial that these sectors mesh seamlessly and that midwives and medical and nursing staff work more closely together. “Currently, midwives employed in inpatient facilities are not allowed to take on outpatient postnatal care,” explains Elsner. “We are committed to ensuring that this is possible in the future and that midwives who take care of births in the hospital can also take over the aftercare at home.”

The vdek at the Capital Congress 2023

The Capital Congress Medicine and Health (14th to 16th June 2023) is one of the central specialist events in the health sector. On June 15th at 11:30 a.m., Ulrike Elsner will give a lecture on the topic of “Health objective ‘All about childbirth’: Better networking of stakeholders for more quality in childbirth care” and take part in the subsequent panel discussion.

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests of and provides services to all six health insurance funds, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), Twitter: @TK_Press

– BARMER, Twitter: @BARMER_Presse

– DAK Health, Twitter: @DAKHealth

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance, Twitter: @KKH_Politik

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse, Twitter: @hkk_Presse

– HEK – Hanseatische Krankenkasse, Twitter: @HEKonline

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded in Eisenach on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of registered commercial relief funds (substitute funds)”. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds e. V.” (VdAK).

More than 290 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representations with a total of around 380 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the substitute health insurance funds.