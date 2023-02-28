As expected and announced, the Juventus shortly before the derby against Turin, filed the appeal to the Guarantee College at Coni regarding the penalty of 15 points in the standings imposed by Figc for the capital gains case. The Juventus club had 30 days from the publication of the reasons, announced on 30 January.

SENDED THE APPROVAL OF THE SEMIANNUAL



Meanwhile, the approval of Juventus’ consolidated half-yearly financial report as at 31 December 2022 has been postponed by a week. The Juventus club communicates it. Scheduled – according to the calendar – with the board of directors convened for 1 March, it will be the subject of the board meeting on 8 March 2023 “so as to allow – informs Juventus – the examination of the deeds filed yesterday, 27 February 2023, by of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the context of the criminal proceedings pending before the Judicial Authority of Turin”.