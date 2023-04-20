Capital gains Juventus, the public prosecutor’s office: new judgment on a 15-point penalty

Sport24 The guarantee panel at Coni concluded its closed session today, adjourning the meeting to decide on Juve’s appeal until tomorrow

1′ of reading

The guarantee panel at Coni concluded its closed session today, adjourning the meeting to tomorrow to decide on Juve’s appeal asking for the annulment without postponement of the 15-point penalty imposed by the federal court of appeal for the capital gains case. The decision, after the hearing, will therefore not arrive in the evening. The College has five days for the device.

Refer the sentence for the capital gains case to the FIGC appeals court in order to remodulate the penalty with respect to the -15 inflicted on Juventus in the last instance of judgement. This is the request of the sports attorney general Ugo Taucer, who spoke at the hearing before the Sports Guarantee College at CONI.

“Within the perimeter of my powers vis-à-vis the federal prosecutor, from my point of view I have no observations that can be made. I believe the federal prosecutor’s actions were correct. I therefore feel like stating that the opposing party’s arguments do not grasp the point and I would consider confirming the accusatory hypothesis and therefore I am for the inadmissibility of the ruling”, explained Taucer, “but with one exception: with respect to article 4 below the profile of the ‘lack’ motivation I fear that actually the profile of guilt, in the penalty in points to the team there is a ‘deficit’ to be appreciated and evaluated in a new judgment, therefore to a referral for a new judgment by the Court “.

