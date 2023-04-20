Home » Capital gains Juventus, the public prosecutor’s office: new judgment on a 15-point penalty
Health

Capital gains Juventus, the public prosecutor’s office: new judgment on a 15-point penalty

by admin

Sport24

The guarantee panel at Coni concluded its closed session today, adjourning the meeting to decide on Juve’s appeal until tomorrow

1′ of reading

The guarantee panel at Coni concluded its closed session today, adjourning the meeting to tomorrow to decide on Juve’s appeal asking for the annulment without postponement of the 15-point penalty imposed by the federal court of appeal for the capital gains case. The decision, after the hearing, will therefore not arrive in the evening. The College has five days for the device.

Refer the sentence for the capital gains case to the FIGC appeals court in order to remodulate the penalty with respect to the -15 inflicted on Juventus in the last instance of judgement. This is the request of the sports attorney general Ugo Taucer, who spoke at the hearing before the Sports Guarantee College at CONI.

“Within the perimeter of my powers vis-à-vis the federal prosecutor, from my point of view I have no observations that can be made. I believe the federal prosecutor’s actions were correct. I therefore feel like stating that the opposing party’s arguments do not grasp the point and I would consider confirming the accusatory hypothesis and therefore I am for the inadmissibility of the ruling”, explained Taucer, “but with one exception: with respect to article 4 below the profile of the ‘lack’ motivation I fear that actually the profile of guilt, in the penalty in points to the team there is a ‘deficit’ to be appreciated and evaluated in a new judgment, therefore to a referral for a new judgment by the Court “.

View on breakinglatest.news

You may also like

Lollobrigida, the League distances itself on “ethnic replacement”....

The bear Jj4 at the Casteller and animal...

Good sleep hygiene starts in the bedroom

Hospital report: Reform of hospital structures can make...

Alfredo Cospito officially interrupts the hunger strike. The...

“We have put together a good service package...

Streptococcus is the epidemic of the moment: “It...

“Putin didn’t go to the occupied territories, he...

Three arrested for shooting in Alabama: a 20-year-old,...

Why do you put straw under strawberries? Tips...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy