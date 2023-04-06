Not just the investigation Prismanot only there Juventus. The judicial earthquake on presumed false capital gains expands and sees the involvement of three other Serie A football clubs from today: these are the two clubs in the capital, Roma e Lazioand of Salernitana.

Today in particular, the financiers of the Economic-Financial Police unit of the Guardia di Finanza of Rome, at the disposal of the prosecutor, carried out a search order and contextual probative seizure at the offices of AS Roma Spa.

The Rome prosecutor’s office is substantially investigating the entire management team of the Giallorossi club last two company managementsi.e. that of James Pallotta and then brothers Ryan and Dan Friedkin. With the three of them are suspects i main executives: from Gandini to Baldissoni, Fienga, Berardi, up to the administrative directors Malknect and France.

As reported by Repubblica, there are several le market operations under examination, which took place between 2017 and 2021: the segment of the Prisma proceeding concerning the transfers of players was sent to the attention of the Capitoline magistrates Luca Pellegrini e Leonardo Spinazzola occurred close to 30 June 2019 before the closing of the financial statements. But the investigation into the Giallorossi club also concerns the transfers of Marchizza and Frattesi to Sassuolo, of Tumminello at Atalanta, of Cetin, Chancellors and Diaby at Verona. As for purchases beyond Spinazzola, the names are those of Defrel from Sassuolo, of Cristante from Atalanta and of Plums from Verona.

To investigate the Lazio instead it is the prosecutor’s office of Tivoli, with a search decree that concerned its president Claudius Lotitoalso a senator of Forza Italia, and the sporting director The Tares.

To the two, but also to other managers of the Capitoline club, to the former number one of Salernitana Hugh Marchetti e l’ex ds Angelo Fabianitoday in Lazio, the prosecutors contest artificial assessments with respect to the market values ​​of the players, with “disproportionate purchase values” which “distorted the value of the sports club’s assets”.

The investigation by the prosecutor of Tivoli, with territorial jurisdiction, contemplates the crimes of issue of invoices for non-existent operations and fraudulent declaration through the use of invoices for non-existent transactions, as well as for the crimes of false corporate communications.

In particular, the sale of some players between Lazio and Salernitana is targeted: it is, writes Repubblica, about Sprocati, Casasola, Marino, Cicerelli, Novella, Morrone, Akpa Akpro.

Salernitana with an official note defended itself by underlining that “the current shareholding structure is completely unrelated to the operations under investigation, referring to the same sports seasons that precede the change of ownership”.