“Capitalism for introduction” – a review in seven lines – health check

A few days ago I wrote a 7-line review of Hartmut Reiners’ book “The Economic Reason of Solidarity”. Now I have another recommendation for political economy: the book “Capitalism” by the Frankfurt political scientist Julian Garritzmann.

In his book, Garritzmann looks at different “capitalisms” in different regions of the world: their characteristics, their genesis and their strengths and weaknesses – and I look at his book in another 7-line review. It was published by Junius in 2023 as a paperback in the “Introduction” series and costs 16.90 euros. The publisher claims it has 272 pages, mine only has 268, which is good, otherwise 7 lines would not have been enough for the review.

———————

For further reading:

• Nancy Fraser: The Omnivore. How capitalism is devouring its own foundations. Frankfurt 2023.

• Robert Skidelsky, Edward Skidelsky: How much is enough? From the madness of growth to an economy of the good life. Munich 2013.

• Mark Fisher: Capitalist realism without an alternative? Hamburg 2013.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

