The Stabiese Caponata is a reinterpretation of the famous one Neapolitan recipe and Sicilian created with the typical ingredients of the Castellammare di Stabia area.

Caponata alla Stabiese: the recipe

The famous Caponata recipe, revisited with the flavors of the Stabiae tradition.

This cold and vegetarian dish is perfect for summer, thanks to its freshness and the sweet and sour taste of the ingredients.

Preparing the Stabiese Caponata isn’t difficult and just requires a little time and patience.

Here is our complete recipe with all the ingredients and steps to enjoy this delicious dish at home.

Ingredients:

– Freselle or “chianetta” or even homemade bread

– 2 aubergines

– 2 courgettes

– 2 white onions

– 1 red pepper

– 1 yellow pepper

– 1 stick of celery

– 200 g of peeled tomatoes

– 70 g of pitted green olives

– 2 tablespoons of capers

– extra virgin olive oil

– balsamic vinegar

– Salt and Pepper To Taste

Preparation:

1. Wash the aubergines, courgettes and peppers, cut them into cubes and leave them to soak in salted water for half an hour.

2. Finely chop the onions and the celery stalk, then fry them in a pan with extra virgin olive oil.

3. Add the peppers and sauté them for a few minutes. Then add the courgettes and aubergines, continue cooking for 10-15 minutes, stirring often over medium heat.

4. Add the diced peeled tomatoes, pitted olives and capers. Mix well.

5. Salt and pepper to taste and add a spoonful of balsamic vinegar, then continue cooking over low heat for another 10 minutes.

6. Turn off the heat and let the caponata cool at room temperature for several hours. Serve the caponata cold.

The Stabiese Caponata is perfect for the summer, to be enjoyed fresh and accompanied by good homemade bread or, better yet, by the famous normal friselle or the circular ones, always made from durum wheat, called “chianetta”.

Enjoy your meal!