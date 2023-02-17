“Before I was always active, now I look like a different person. I expose myself for myself and for the other injured parties, because medical visits and drugs cost money and we must be assisted and compensated”

Ingrid is a very sweet 38 year old girl. We speak by phone because, even if she is originally from Capoterra, she hasn’t lived in Sardinia since 2018. The first thing she tells me and that strikes me is: “You hear my voice for the first time and you won’t notice anything strange, but those who have always known me say that for some years now I have changed the way I speak, before I didn’t take all these breaks”.

The change of language is only one of the many consequences given by health problems that Ingrid Busonera has been facing for almost 2 years, precisely since her first anti-Covid vaccination. But let’s start from the beginning.

“I’ve always been a girl who worked with determination, I worked shifts at a fast pace in the restaurant business, I was full of energy. In addition to work, I took care of the house, I have a partner and three children who are now 15, 18 and 21 – Ingrid tells the microphones of Sardinia Live – When Covid broke out, my sector was among the most penalized, so I couldn’t wait to get back to normal”.

Everyone will remember the dark period when we seemed catapulted into another world and couldn’t wait to get our lives back. Ingrid was hopeful too: “I inquired through various doctors about vaccines because, since I have Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and am both celiac and fab, I had a bit of anxiety. They reassured me that the vaccine was safe and that they would give me Pfizer. Since I took the first dose, in April 2021, my ordeal began: three days after the injection I found myself having a very strong headache, accompanied by dizziness, nausea, vomiting and general malaise”.

The first thing Ingrid did was immediately notify her doctor: “He prescribed me some medicines, but the symptoms didn’t go away. So she sent me to the emergency room, where they did a head CT and blood work. In the end they reassured me by telling me they were normal side effects of the vaccine and that, at the latest in a week, they would disappear”. The pains subsided, but Ingrid was left with a strange, very strong, almost disabling weariness.

Then came May 6, the day of the second dose of Pfizer: “I communicate the reactions of the first dose to the doctors, they answer me they were normal effects, so I gave the injection”. But 2 days time and they appeared strange spots on the legs: “The medical guard told me it was simple hives instead (it was later discovered because since then it has appeared several times, even with a simple change in temperature) it was vasculitis”. She was given cortisone and sent home.

The following weeks became a real hell for Ingrid: “Besides the chronic fatigue, I began to have excruciating pain in my left side, I made many visits, but nothing ever came of it. They diagnosed me, several times, with intestinal blockage (despite having gone there with discharge!), abdominal colic, gastroenteritis”.

But that’s not all: “Pains in the knees, ankles, wrists, elbows, tingling in the head and back, muscle stiffness, calves always full of lactic acid, shortness of breath, but what began to alarm me most were the cognitive disturbances, including light-headedness and dizziness, difficulty and change in speech, slow reflexes, poor concentration, loss of short-term memory”.

Ingrid pauses and then continues with a long sigh, perhaps because talking so tired her, perhaps because of the anxiety and tension this story creates in her: “When a client disappeared from my field of vision at work, I completely forgot about him. I, who was used to having everything in sight, got to the point that I didn’t remember what a person said to me 10 minutes before, I still live with the notes to remember everything”.

Ingrid suspected at one point of having multiple sclerosis: “All the symptoms were attributable to that pathology, but the tests and visits categorically ruled it out”.

What frustrated her the most was being told it was just anxiety. “After 22 months, the cardiologist found me an undiagnosed or cured pericarditis scar, now I have a recurrence of perimyocarditis with pericardial detachment, which I don’t know if it will be permanent, I’m undergoing therapy. It was really anxiety, of course!”.

In September 2021 all these ailments finally had a name: “A rheumatologist read my medical records and diagnosed me with one fibromyalgia that arose after the anti Covid vaccination. He told me that many people with autoimmune diseases had developed this pathology, I was not the first that happened to him ”.

After the diagnosis, Ingrid underwent pain management, taking supplements, anti-inflammatories and CBD oil and practicing yoga. “But I only drove during the day, I was always on sick leave because I was unable to do anything due to extreme tiredness. I went back to work for 2 days, I felt like vomiting from weakness and the doctor put me back on sick leave. On one of those working days I cut my finger. Embarrassing situations alternated with dangerous ones both for myself and for others”.

Due to “too many” sick days, Ingrid lost her jobanother blow that dramatically worsened her situation, but she didn’t lose heart and in January 2022 she was hired by a health cooperative.

“I could only perform sitting jobs, so I was at the switchboard for 6 hours a day, everything was fine until the expiry of my green pass approached, which, considering the place where I worked, had to be compulsorily renewed”.

So Ingrid undertook to show all her health records and thus ask for exemption, considering the diagnosis made by the rheumatologist “but it didn’t help. I was forced, in order to continue working, to undergo the third dose with the Moderna vaccineand immediately the rash reappeared on the legs”.

In April 2022 Ingrid caught Covid: “I was very bad, all the symptoms were unleashed mercilessly, even those that had faded thanks to the therapy”.

Then, in June 2022, he had a syncope: “I had very low blood pressure, 80 out of 50, the drops to make it rise made me vomit, I got dizzy even sitting down, very strong nausea, I spent the whole summer of 2022 lying down, my partner spent the holidays taking me to the hospital to get a drip”.

“I did all the tests, the tests for ENT labyrinthitis, electrostimulation, I had tachycardia with 30-40 beats per minute – continues Ingrid – It turned out that the vertigo is triggered by a probable neuropathy that arose after the vaccine”.

Ingrid undergoes expensive visits and examinations paying for them out of her own pocket, despite being unemployed and living on only 327 euros a month.

“An absurd situation: I can’t even apply for disability because fibromyalgia is not a disabling disease – she says resignedly – When I had (a few) periods in which I felt better, I worked for a few days, but my organism did not hold. At the third hour when I’m standing my heart goes crazy, between tachycardia, dizziness, nausea, dizziness, pain and shaking legs. I have recently had a diagnosis of pots dysautonomia of the central nervous system, my symptoms are multisystem inflammation and vaccine-induced immune failure, with mast cell abnormal activation disease that some doctors treat with drugs that do more harm than good.”

“I find myself at 38 without a job, I don’t have any kind of assistance from the institutions, although it is written in black and white that my health problems are caused by the vaccine, they are not psychosomatic. Who takes responsibility? I received a single check for 481 euros from the state, but the money I spend monthly on medicines is much more. Someone has to compensate me, I’m tired of being invisible, I want to put my face up for myself and for all the others damaged, many of whom do not speak out of fear “.

“I’m paying with my health for something I did to be legal and work, I expect to be assisted and helped – says Ingrid firmly – And the psychological, social and family situation adds up to health: it is not easy to live with a person who has changed in a very short time and with so many physical ailments. My partner has always been close to me, but feeling helpless because he couldn’t do anything, I felt frustrated, my children had to grow up ahead of time to accept and face this situation, but who has to pay for all this? I was fine before the vaccines, the photos prove it, I’m a different person, I no longer recognize myself ”.

“I don’t know if my situation will improve or it will stay like this for the rest of my life – says Ingrid resignedly – ​​the very fact that many doctors tell me to apply for disability makes me think that I will probably never fully recover. But I don’t want to let myself go and be at the mercy of events: I want to fight for myself and for all the others who are experiencing situations similar to mine”.

Regarding this, Ingrid wishes to make an appeal: “I am well aware that in Sardinia there are so many injured, do Therefore my availability per be contacted privately and thus constitute a regional support group and comparison that you direct to doctors who truly want to cure us. They can write to the address mail [email protected], or contact me directly if they want to remain anonymous.”

“I make myself available to give them a point of reference, a useful network must be created that can be activated before further sudden deaths: I, like many others, am a miracle worker. I have a complex blood picture, I take anticoagulants, beta blockers, but I’m alive. I’m sorry for those who don’t understand it and keep telling me it’s just anxiety “.

“But fortunately it is also full of beautiful people – continues Ingrid – I am receiving a lot of support and I want to thank the Fortitudo Committee, the Committee Listen to me, Venetians on the way and ITA.li: these are tireless volunteers with huge hearts who help us a lot, including visits, bills, desperate economic situations. They paid me for an important exam that I could not have done without support. Thanks also to Sardegna Live for allowing me to cry out for help”.

We hope you get back to normal soon dear Ingrid, see you next interview!