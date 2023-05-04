Captured for the first time a star engulfing a planet: the same fate will befall the Earth

For the first time, astronomers have captured a dying star engulfing a planet. “Like many scientific discoveries, this was an accidental discovery that really opened our eyes to the phenomenon,” said Kishalay De, a researcher at MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts. And he recalls how this will also be the final fate of the Earth, with the Sun, in about five billion years. In fact, as stars age and reach the end of their life, they expand up to 1000 times their original size, often ending up engulfing the innermost planets of their system. The Gemini South telescope, managed by the NSF’s NoirLab, made it possible. Until now, scientists had been able to observe the aftermath of dying stars that expand to engulf a planet. Now, however, they have come to have the first direct evidence of the exact moment.

Scientists’ analyses

This event, called by the ZTF researchers SLRN-2020, was then analyzed at the Gemini Observatory and published on Nature. The resulting explosion lasted about 100 days, and the characteristics of its light curve, as well as the ejected material, gave astronomers information about the mass of the star and that of its engulfed planet. The ejecta consisted of about 33 Earth masses of hydrogen and about 0.33 Earth masses of dust. From there, the scientists estimated that the progenitor star is about 0.8-1.5 times the mass of our Sun and the engulfed planet was 1-10 times the mass of Jupiter.

Cover photo: illustration by K Miller/R Hurt (Caltech/Ipac)

