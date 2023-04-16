Car accident for Ciro Immobile, collision with a tram in Rome: “Fracture of a rib”

Morning of great fear for Ciro Immobile and his daughters: the center forward and captain of Lazio was involved in a road accident in Rome. The car of the Biancoceleste striker, in which his two daughters were also traveling, collided with the tram of line 19 as it crossed the Matteotti bridge, between Prati and Flaminio, around 8:30. The tram went off the rails, the car was destroyed. The footballer, “a little sore in his arm”, speaking to the police, explained that the tram would have run on a red light.

Ciro Immobile was taken for checks to the Gemelli Polyclinic. “Distortion trauma of the spine and compound fracture of the eleventh right rib”: this is the diagnosis for the centre-forward, reads the Lazio website, whose conditions are currently good. “The footballer”, continues the press release, “remains under observation in the emergency medicine department directed by Professor Francesco Franceschi of the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital in Rome”.

The eldest daughter was also with the Gemelli property while the youngest was transported to the Bambino Gesù. Another 8 passengers with grazes were transferred in green code to various hospitals in the capital.

“Our concern now is for everyone’s physical condition. The tram driver entered Umberto I in code red, then turned orange. Luckily he was immediately discharged with a seven-day prognosis. I heard him by telephone: his the girls from Immobile were the concern. Now the issue is everyone’s physical conditions”, Eugenio Patanè, councilor for Mobility of Rome, told ANSA.

“Then there will be time to understand the dynamics of the accident: the testimonies have been acquired by the Municipal Police, in particular of a witness who was stopped at the red light and who saw the dynamics. The impact was very strong: the car hit the tram which veered off the tracks,” added Patané. “The tram – recalls the councilor – weighs 18 tons and at that point the trolley left the track and went over the relief. The trolley at that point weighs six tons. At this moment, however, I don’t feel like giving responsibility to the one or the other, the Municipal Police must ascertain it, perhaps with possible videos”. The collision, Patanè reports again, occurred between “the right front part of the SUV and the left front part of the tram”.

