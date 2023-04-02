Violent assault in Milan on the afternoon of Sunday 2 April, following a road accident. It happened shortly after three in via Arquà, in the via Padova area.

The victims are two brothers aged 39 and 41, stabbed in the street. It all started with a clash between the Alfa Romeo in which the two Egyptians were traveling and a bicycle with their attacker on the saddle. The brothers stopped the car and got out to check the condition of the cyclist, who seems to have been traveling against traffic. But the cyclist, after a brief discussion, pulled out a cutting weapon (a knife or a small knife) and hit the 39-year-old and the 41-year-old, then got on his bike and ran away.

The 118 emergency services rushed to the scene with two ambulances and a medical vehicle. The more serious of the two was taken in red code to the Niguarda emergency room, while the other was taken in yellow code to the Fatebenefratelli. The police also intervened in via Arquà and are now on the trail of the fugitive.







