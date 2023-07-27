Car-Cik cells, a new way against acute myeloid leukemia

The tumor microenvironment, ie the set of molecules, cells, tissues and blood vessels that surround the diseased cells, plays an important role in the growth and spread of the tumor. This aspect is particularly relevant in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), whose progression seems to be strongly influenced by a sort of alliance that the diseased cells manage to establish with the healthy ones that surround them in the bone marrow. A group of researchers, led by Marta Serafini e Andrea Biondi of the Tettamanti Foundation of Monza, has now managed to develop genetically modified cells – called CAR-CIK (Chimeric Antigen Receptor-Cytokine-Induced Killer) – capable of attacking both leukemia cells and a particular category of healthy cells which acts precisely as ” shield” to the sick ones. THE resultspublished on Frontiers in Immunologywere obtained from experiments in vitroi.e. on cells grown in the laboratory.

Double weapon

The researchers genetically modified T lymphocytes, a specific type of immune system cell, obtained from healthy donors. In detail, they endowed them with two proteins capable of intercepting, respectively, the CD33 marker, present on the surface of leukemia cells, and the CD146 marker, present instead on mesenchymal stromal cells (MSC). The latter are those which, despite being healthy in themselves, offer protection to diseased cells. “Among the different types of non-hematopoietic support cells present in the tumor microenvironment niche, mesenchymal stromal cells seem to have a key role in protecting leukemia cells and promoting their proliferation – explains Biondi, scientific director of the Tettamanti Foundation and of the IRCSS San Gerardo dei Tintori di Monza – This happens through innumerable mechanisms that involve the release of substances, increasing the survival of cancer cells”.

The CAR-CIK cell

The “killer cells” thus obtained represent an evolution of CAR-T, already used in the treatment of some hematological tumors, a sort of Tandem CAR, as the researchers have renamed them. In the case of acute myeloid leukemia, “traditional” CAR-T cells do not always give the desired results. Furthermore, the production of CAR-CIK would be simpler and less expensive than that of CAR-T: the latter are produced starting from T lymphocytes obtained from the patient’s own blood and subsequently modified in the laboratory. The whole procedure takes about 3-4 weeks. The CAR-CIKs can instead be obtained starting from the blood of a donor, not necessarily the patient for whom the therapy is to be developed.

Next steps on animal models

After creating the CAR-CIK cells, the researchers tested them in the laboratory on cultured cells, explains Biondi: “The results confirm that although the CAR-CIKs are able to affect the diseased cells, their microenvironment affects their functionality” That is, the researchers were able to demonstrate that it is possible to hit two targets, but the action of these cells is commonly influenced by the tumor microenvironment.” The action of the CAR-CIK cells will therefore have to be verified in experiments with laboratory animals – concludes the researcher – These studies will also help to better understand the mechanisms that create and maintain the niche of the tumor microenvironment in the bone marrow of patients with leukemia and, on this basis, to refine the therapeutic approach to optimize its efficacy”.