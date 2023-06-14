Car crash, two other people injured

A terrible tragedy has once again shaken the community of Marinocenter near Rome, where a young woman only 17 years oldlost his life in a dramatic car accident Tuesday 13 June. The girl was traveling by car with two friends, who were injured, even if they didn’t risk their lives. The young people involved in the accident, all students of the Ugo Foscolo high school from the nearby town of Albano, were on their way to a party to celebrate the end of the school year a Castelgandolfo.









The place of the accident

The fatal accident took place around 8pm along the avenue Bruno Buozzi in Marino. The three young men were aboard a Renault when, for reasons still under evaluation, they collided with a Hyundai driven by a man.

According to the first reconstructions, GC, these are the initials of the victim, was sitting on the back seats of the car. The young and unfortunate girl, who was in the fourth grade of high school, lost her life instantly.

Marino is one of the Municipalities of the Castelli Romani, scene of two fatal accidents in a few days









The pain of schoolmates

The young student victim of the accident would have turned 18 in July. His two traveling companions, who were in the front of the vehicle, reported leg fractures and were transported in code red at the New Castelli Romani Hospital.

Schoolmates, who were eagerly waiting for them to celebrate the end of the school year, were overwhelmed by the shock of the tragic news. The celebrations were immediately suspended, leaving room for pain and condolences.





The investigation into the accident

The competent authorities, represented by the state police, went to the scene of the accident to carry out the investigations necessary in order to determine the exact dynamics of the collision.









The vehicles involved were kidnapped for further investigations. The lifeless body of the young GC was made available to the judicial authorities for subsequent investigations.

Another crash in Marino

In the same municipality of Marino, a few kilometers from the tragic event, another tragic fatality occurred. Stefano Subioli, doctor at the Campus Bio Medico, lost his life on his motorcycle just a few days earlier, on Saturday 10 June.





The 55-year-old was on the Appian Way when he hit a car. The driver of the car provided first aid, but neither this act nor the subsequent intervention by the doctors was successful. The man lost his life, and the accident caused repercussions on road traffic for a few hours.









Two dead in Savignano

It's a really bad time in Italy with regard to road accidents and road fatalities. On the same day, Tuesday 13 June, two people died in a terrible collision a Savignano sul Panaroin the province of Modena. In the accident, one of the vehicles caught fire and was completely destroyed by flames. In addition to the two victims, a man and a woman, a third individual was injured, albeit not seriously, and was transported by helicopter to the Maggiore Hospital of Bologna.
















