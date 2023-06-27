Car exploded on the ring road: CNR researcher and trainee involved. Appeal to donate blood

The Federico II University of Naples has launched an urgent appeal for blood donations in support of Fulvio Filace, a 25-year-old student seriously injured in a car accident. The accident involved a car developed as part of a research project, while Filace was traveling on the Naples ring road.

The university’s message, released on its social media channels, reads: “We need blood for Fulvio Filace”. The accident, which also involved a researcher from the Cnr, shocked the entire university community. The university invites anyone who can go to the Cardarelli Transfusion Center and specify that they want to donate for Fulvio. Blood of any group is required.

The accident took place during a research project called Life-Save (Solar Aided Vehicle Electrification). The objective of the project, as reported on the dedicated web page, is “the industrialization of the HySolarKit system for the conversion of conventional cars (diesel or petrol) into hybrid-solar vehicles”. The car involved in the accident was built under this project.

The news of the accident shook the entire Federico II community. The message from the university concludes with words of encouragement: “Come on Fulvio, the University is close to you”.

The Prosecutor of Naples has opened an investigation into the incident, trying to shed light on the circumstances of the accident. Meanwhile, Federico II University continues to appeal for blood donations, underlining the importance of solidarity at a time like this.

The researcher Maria Vittoria Prati unfortunately she passed away in the hospital after 4 days of agony. The woman had arrived at Cardarelli with 90 percent burns on her body.