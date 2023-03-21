Status: 03/16/2023 11:35 a.m For most drivers over the age of 55, car insurance can become more expensive every year, even if they have not caused an accident. You can save more than 100 euros per year by changing your tariff.

The insurance companies often justify the premium increases with the fact that seniors have an increased risk of accidents in road traffic. According to the Federal Statistical Office, older people are relatively rarely involved in traffic accidents compared to their proportion of the population. The risk of accidents only increases after the age of 75.

These tips can help older drivers switch to a cheaper tariff. This saves over 100 euros per year.

Tips: Insure your car cheaply

Compare prices : The surcharge for older people is not the same for all insurance companies. That’s why it’s worth comparing insurance tariffs every year, for example using comparison calculators on the Internet.

: The surcharge for older people is not the same for all insurance companies. That’s why it’s worth comparing insurance tariffs every year, for example using comparison calculators on the Internet. Discounts for accident-free driving : A comparison is particularly worthwhile for anyone who has been driving a car for 35 years without an accident (damage-free class 35). You will not receive any further discounts after this.

: A comparison is particularly worthwhile for anyone who has been driving a car for 35 years without an accident (damage-free class 35). You will not receive any further discounts after this. note the due date : Many insurers require you to give notice by November 30th in order to be insured with a company on January 1st. Without termination, the contract will automatically continue for one year.

: Many insurers require you to give notice by November 30th in order to be insured with a company on January 1st. Without termination, the contract will automatically continue for one year. reduce mileage : Policyholders often overestimate the number of kilometers driven. Compare the information on the invoice from last year with the kilometers that you have actually driven. If you can reduce the value, it will result in a slightly cheaper premium.

: Policyholders often overestimate the number of kilometers driven. Compare the information on the invoice from last year with the kilometers that you have actually driven. If you can reduce the value, it will result in a slightly cheaper premium. Use younger contractors . If you have a younger spouse or children, you can include them in the contract as the main insured, often significantly reducing the premium.

. If you have a younger spouse or children, you can include them in the contract as the main insured, often significantly reducing the premium. Ask for discounts : Tell your insurer that you are unhappy with price increases and have already found a better deal. With a bit of luck you will get a cheaper offer without having to switch.

: Tell your insurer that you are unhappy with price increases and have already found a better deal. With a bit of luck you will get a cheaper offer without having to switch. cancel in writing : Cancel with your insurance company in writing by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt. State the license plate number, the number of the insurance policy and the time of cancellation. Do not cancel until you have a contract with the new insurance company.

: Cancel with your insurance company in writing by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt. State the license plate number, the number of the insurance policy and the time of cancellation. Do not cancel until you have a contract with the new insurance company. Check type class : Insurance companies classify cars into type classes. The higher the type class, the more expensive the premium. If you want to buy a new car, you can use the type class overview to select a model that is particularly cheap to insure.

: Insurance companies classify cars into type classes. The higher the type class, the more expensive the premium. If you want to buy a new car, you can use the type class overview to select a model that is particularly cheap to insure. Check the scope of insurance: Fully comprehensive insurance is mainly suitable for new cars up to five years old. You should then check whether the existing no-claims bonus speaks for the continuation of fully comprehensive insurance or whether partially comprehensive insurance is cheaper. Fully comprehensive insurance is not advisable for very old cars, as in the event of damage, only the low current value of the car is compensated.

Negotiate properly with the insurance company

If you are satisfied with your car insurance and do not want to switch to a cheaper provider, you can first try to negotiate better conditions:

Mention cheaper competition: Prices researched on comparison portals are good arguments for better conditions in negotiations. It is essential to ensure that the same conditions are offered by the competition as in the contract that has already been concluded.

Persevere: Car insurance companies are often hesitant to give a discount at first. Important: Don’t be put off, stay persistent.

Threaten to be fired: If all else fails, threaten to be fired. Insurance companies often respond and give a discount because they don’t want to lose a customer.

