Several people were injured, some seriously, as a vehicle plowed into people on the seafront in Tel Aviv. The perpetrator of the attack was an Israeli Arab and was allegedly killed as he was attempting to open fire after running over people. According to the Military Radio and a journalist from Canale 14 TV, the victim is an “Italian citizen” tourist about 30 years old. Four wounded they have arrived at the Ichilov hospital: they are all in ”medium or light” conditions. Kan public television added that three of them are British citizens and one Italian.

“Horror and deep dismay for the cowardly attack in Tel Aviv”. the Farnesina in a tweet adding that “the Crisis Unit is operational 24 hours a day and can be reached at the number: +39 06 36225”.

The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni follows the updates with apprehension on the attacks in Tel Aviv which also involved Italian citizens.

Hamas welcomed the Tel Aviv attack, while not claiming paternity. His spokesman Abdel Latif Qanua said it was a “high-level operation in the heart of the Zionist entity, in Tel Aviv”. After noting that it is the second attack after the one in the West Bank in which two young Israeli sisters were killed, Qanua argued that “these episodes demonstrate the level reached by the resistance of young people to strike the occupiers”. “Our ‘Sword of Jerusalem’ is raised everywhere,” he concluded. Islamic Jihad claimed in a separate statement that it was a “heroic operation”. Local sources added that on learning of the Tel Aviv attack (which took place on the third Friday of Ramadan) messages of satisfaction were relaunched from loudspeakers in Gaza. “It is an operation – they said – that warms the hearts of every Muslim”.

After striking in Gaza and Lebanon, Israel has recalled air force reservists and bolstered its troops in the territories in a clear message to Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran. Tension in the Middle East is skyrocketing and today it was aggravated by a new Palestinian attack in the West Bank, with the killing of two young sisters (21 and 16 years old) and the serious wounding of their mother (48 years old).

Even in Jerusalem, on the Esplanade of the Mosques, the situation seems to hang by a thread, even if for the moment there are no serious incidents, with the police continuing to patrol the place in force. After the rain of rockets fired from Gaza (one of the 44 fell on a house without causing casualties) and from Palestinian factions linked to Hamas from the south of the Land of the Cedars, Israel responded overnight by hitting three sites in Lebanon and over ten in Strip, including two tunnels and various Armed Faction emplacements.

However, he has chosen to lift the restrictions on the Israeli communities around Gaza, thus favoring the return to a normal life and not in shelters. Instead, the Lebanese army announced that it had dismantled a launch pad in an agricultural field in the south. Israel’s response seems to stop there for the moment and – according to analysts – appears limited, taking into account the strong international pressure to put out the fire, starting from Moscow, and the Arab world‘s opposition to Israel. A judgment not shared by the radical part of Netanyahu’s right-wing government which – especially after the attack – said it was not satisfied.

Both Bezalel Smotrich – finance minister and religious Zionist leader – and the hawkish Itamar Ben Gvir objected to the contours of the military action and the latter accused the previous government of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid of undermining Israel’s reactivity . A reproach that did not go down well with former Defense Minister Benny Gantz: he responded in kind to Ben Gvir accusing him of being completely off track. The Palestinian bombing was carried out on Road 57 in the northern Jordan Valley in the West Bank, near the Hamra interchange.

The two victims (according to some reports, also of British nationality) were traveling together with their mother – all from the Jewish settlement of Efrat, near Bethlehem – in the same car which was riddled with gunfire from another vehicle, ending up off road. At first it was thought to be a car accident but everything changed when the emergency services and the police found bullet holes in the vehicle. The father and husband of the victims who witnessed the scene were traveling in another car.

The Palestinian bomber fled and is now wanted by the security forces. “Our forces are now engaged in the hunt for terrorists. It’s just a matter of time, not long, and we’ll settle the bill,” Netanyahu said while visiting the site of the attack for the first time publicly with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, whose dismissal has been frozen. Then, referring to external enemies, the prime minister warned: “They will find that we are united, united, sure that we are right”.

