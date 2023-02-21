More data on the effectiveness of Car-T, and it’s good news for personalized therapy in which the cells of a cancer patient’s immune system are “boosted” and sent to attack his own tumor. The novelty concerns a molecule called axicabtagene ciloleucelm, the use of which was approved by the European Medicines Agency in October 2022 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a disease which alone accounts for about 30% of all cases of lymphoma and which is very aggressive: a study just presented at the fifth European meeting on Car-T of the European Society of Hematology, which has just finished in Rotterdam, has shown that the results obtained in clinical trials are comparable to those…