Home Health Car-T-. Identify the key sources leading to T-cell depletion
Health

Car-T-. Identify the key sources leading to T-cell depletion

by admin

A specialized group of proteins in the nuclei of our cells, called mSWI/SNF (or BAF) complexes, play a commanding role in activating or shutting down T cells, which are responsible for immune defense, according to a recent study from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. . By targeting some of these complexes, with gene editing technologies such as CRISPR or with targeted drugs, the phenomenon of ‘exhaustion’ of T cells could be reduced and their defense capacity is active long enough to be effective against the cancer, especially in CAR-T therapies.

21 MAR – A team from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (USA) has highlighted the “command role” played by a specialized group of proteins in the nucleus of our cells, the mSWI/SNF complex or BAF, both in activating T cells to attack tumor cells, and to lead to the ‘exhaustion’ of these immune cells.

The study, published by Molecular Cell, suggests that by targeting some of these complexes, with gene editing technologies such as CRISPR or with targeted drugs, the phenomenon of ‘exhaustion’ of T cells could be reduced and their ability to defend themselves is active long enough to be effective against cancer.

CAR-T therapies have opened a new era in the treatment of cancers, especially hematological ones. However, these treatments undergo a phenomenon that leads to a drastic ‘exhaustion’ of the ability to fight cancer. This mechanism, according to research conducted in recent years, would not be controlled by a single gene, but precisely by the coordination of many genes.

The mSWI/SNF complexes are large molecular ‘machines’ that glide along the genome like cursors along a computer-written text and at the point where they stop, they can open the DNA chain activating the genes, while when they disappear the DNA closes again by turning off the genes.

See also  MacBook Air M2, installment payments and new operating systems: all the news from Apple

Source: Molecular Cell 2023

March 21, 2023
© breaking latest news


Other articles in Science and Drugs

image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl

P.I. 12298601001

Registered office:
Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Operational headquarters:
Via della Stelletta, 23
00186 – Roma

Site Manager

Luciano Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

president
Ernesto Rodriguez

    Joint Venture

  • SICS srl
  • Editions
    Health Communication     srl

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

New use of medicinal plant of the year...

copiello giovanni srl – horse horse lint

What happens if you stop drinking coffee? Here...

Ginger shots in the test: miracle drink or...

the drama of young Anna

Conn syndrome is an often overlooked cause

Here is Onnie, the labrador who helps to...

More abuse in the world of gymnastics: slaps,...

With the Cologne-based company builder Excubate, Barmenia Krankenversicherung...

Stabilization process FEA opposition competition of the Ib-Health...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy