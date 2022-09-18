Journalist, screenwriter, graduated in Communication Sciences. I write because I adored the sound of my grandfather’s Olivetti and because, due to my bad education, I still ask myself the why of things today.

The actress and model Cara Delevingneafter a video circulated in which she could be seen wandering around confused at the Los Angeles airport, he’s making fans, friends and family worried about his own health conditions psychophysical.

Cara Delevingne’s unstable health

After British actress and supermodel Cara Delevingne was recognized a few weeks ago in a state visibly alteredpeople close to her began to fear for her health.

Thirty-year-old Englishwoman he wandered barefootin obvious confusion, at the Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles.

Photo source: ANSA

Actress Cara Delevingne

After the images, reported by numerous tabloids, the attention towards the actress has grown. And, as many newspapers have noted, there was a lot of people coming and going at her house. But not even the shadow of the girl for days.

The fight against depression

The supermodel never hid the psychological problems she faced growing up.

For years struggling with depression, Cara has repeatedly told how trying to accept sa pansexuality caused her not a few crises as a young man, which often came with suicidal thoughts.

For years struggling with depression, Cara has repeatedly told how trying to accept sa pansexuality caused her not a few crises as a young man, which often came with suicidal thoughts.

Even his mother, a celebrity in the salons of 1980s London thanks largely to a high-ranking lineage, spent years battling depression, which added to bipolar disorder and heroin addiction.

Margot Robbie’s concern

Margot Robbie, Cara’s friend and fellow actress, with whom she starred on the set of Suicide Squad in 2016, was also seen hanging out.

Visibly upset, Margot Robbie was photographed after a visit to her friend, shaken and intent on covering her face to hide the tears from the photographers’ lenses.

This is just the latest in a series of clues that cause concern not only for family and close people, but also for fans.

Despite the windows and the stages, there is still talk of a thirty-year-old girl who, like everyone, can suffer from an invisible disease such as depression and who certainly needs serenity and her affections to be able to get out of it.



