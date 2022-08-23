It was supposed to be a journey of fun and relaxation in the company of friends. Instead the lieutenant of the carabinieri Germano Mancini, in command of the carabinieri station of Scorz in Ferragostor, a few days after arriving in Cuba on vacation, he felt ill and worsened until he lost his life. The commander died on Sunday.

The move to Veneto Fifty years old, father of an older son, he was originally from breaking latest news but has been living in Noale for some time. It had been in service in Scorz for more than 15 years and since June, when its commander, Lieutenant Giuseppe Barresi, was transferred to Zero Branco and Quinto di Treviso had taken on his functions as regent. I had last seen it in early August when we met at the Rally, the Scorz motorsport event. Commander Mancini seemed to me in excellent shape, as always, I did not notice anything different from usual in him, even if someone said that he had recently lost weight, comments Mayor Nais Marcon with pain, after learning of the disappearance of the lieutenant on vacation in Cuba.





Monkeypox skin lesions According to the note released by the Cuban Ministry of Health, this could be the first case of monkeypox infection in the Paese. The Italian embassy in Havana has not confirmed this hypothesis so far. It is – reads the note from the ministry – a male patient, of Italian nationality, who arrived in Cuba as a tourist on 15 August. During his stay, he stayed in a rented house and visited various places in the western provinces of the country. On August 17th he presented general symptoms and on the 18th he went to the health services for their persistence. A sudden worsening of health conditions, therefore. During the first medical treatment provided, the symptoms worsened – writes the ministry – and this required an emergency transfer for hospitalization. since the man had arrived at the hospital in cardiac arrest. But above all, writes the Cuban health ministerial authority, skin lesions clinically suspected of Monkeypox were identified during the examination, monkeypox. Samples were then taken and sent to the national laboratory. The possible causes that could have influenced its severity are studied – the note concludes – and epidemiological research is deepened.