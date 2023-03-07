Home Health Carabiniere shoots and kills a man, wounds a woman and then turns himself in. The drama in Suio Terme
Health

Carabiniere shoots and kills a man, wounds a woman and then turns himself in. The drama in Suio Terme

by admin
Carabiniere shoots and kills a man, wounds a woman and then turns himself in. The drama in Suio Terme

A shooting in Suio Terme, the hamlet of Castelforte on the border between Lazio and Campania. Carabinieri, police and 118 ambulances left for the mountain center known…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

A shooting in Suio Terme, the hamlet of Castelforte on the border between Lazio e Campania. Carabinieri, police and 118 ambulances left for the mountain center known for its spas. According to preliminary information, a carabiniere shot, killing a man and seriously wounding a woman, now hospitalized in red code at the Gemelli hospital in Rome. Then he fled to later constitute himself in Capua, in the province of Caserta, where he served.

The crime of agent Petri: the end of the new Br began with the blitz on the train

See also  It smells so good!Inter Milan's demon forward sleepwalking in the first half and Messi's possession in the second half_Correa

Carabiniere shoots and kills a man

The woman was injured in the abdomen and chest. The dynamics, the roles and the motive are still to be clarified. The 118 doctors requested the intervention of an air ambulance which landed in the Suio sports field.

The mayor of Castelforte, Angelo Pompeo also arrived on the spot: “I saw so many police cars go by that I took the car and I’m going to see,” said the mayor a few minutes ago.

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

Health situation of women in Germany

Cospito asks the Milan judges for house arrest...

March 8, psychology can help equal opportunities and...

Fedez, this is what the rebound effect of...

NEW: Original Indian Ashwagandha for the psyche and...

German Cancer Society certifies oncological center at EvKB...

AUSL Modena – World Obesity Day, Modena data...

Fennel seeds for weight loss and more, lots...

Bladder infection: Quick help for a sore bladder

Artificial intelligence, vaccination and the future of blogging...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy