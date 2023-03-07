Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

A shooting in Suio Terme, the hamlet of Castelforte on the border between Lazio e Campania. Carabinieri, police and 118 ambulances left for the mountain center known for its spas. According to preliminary information, a carabiniere shot, killing a man and seriously wounding a woman, now hospitalized in red code at the Gemelli hospital in Rome. Then he fled to later constitute himself in Capua, in the province of Caserta, where he served.

Carabiniere shoots and kills a man

The woman was injured in the abdomen and chest. The dynamics, the roles and the motive are still to be clarified. The 118 doctors requested the intervention of an air ambulance which landed in the Suio sports field.

The mayor of Castelforte, Angelo Pompeo also arrived on the spot: “I saw so many police cars go by that I took the car and I’m going to see,” said the mayor a few minutes ago.

