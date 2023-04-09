Home Health Carabiniere tries to catch a dog running between the cars but it bites him and tears off his ear
It was eight o’clock on a Saturday evening when a carabiniere, on duty together with a colleague on the Via Aurelia in Alassio, noticed a golden retriever running between cars causing traffic disruption. With the help of a lady, the military managed to block the dog and reassure him but when the carabiniere took him in his arms to see if it was possible to understand the ownership, this gfirst gave them a paw wounding him near the eye then bit his ear. Immediate assistance was provided, with the arrival of medical personnel and the subsequent transport to the Santa Corona hospital in Pietra Ligure: the bite in fact caused him detachment of a cartilage which was reattached with an operation by the plastic surgery team of the Santa Corona hospital in Pietra Ligure (Savona) which involved 20 stitches. Just two days ago, still in Liguria, in the province of Imperia, a woman was attacked by her brother’s rottweiler: in that case, however, the wounds caused by the dog’s bite were so serious that the woman died after a short agony .

