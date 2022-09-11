Home Health Carbohydrates for lunch and proteins for dinner: can it be done?
Health

Carbohydrates for lunch and proteins for dinner: can it be done?

by admin
Carbohydrates for lunch and proteins for dinner: can it be done?

Hi, I have a question about the Healthy Eating Handbook. Since I struggle to make first and second each meal it would be possible to take into account the daily quantities of carbohydrates at lunch e you protein at dinner eating the first for lunch and the second for dinner?

RR (question received via the form The Expert replies)

He answers Chiara Matilde Ferrarinutrition biologist, Scientific supervision of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation

Dear lady,

it is possible to better balance meals without necessarily having to prepare both first and second courses.

For example: in meals in which only the first course is consumed, this can be seasoned with vegetables and a protein source (eg pasta with zucchini and peas) in this way it is consumed a single plate which however makes the meal balanced. Similarly, if you choose to eat a second course, this can be accompanied by a side dish and some bread or potatoes (eg tomato lentils with bread and side dish).

Download

SIGN IN

to download or browse the material

Nutrition and health. Scientific answers to frequently asked questions

Deciding to opt for one dissociated diet in which source foods are consumed carbohydrates in a meal (at lunch) e protein sources in the other (at dinner) it is not recommended. In fact, the risk is to make meals highly unbalanced and also to compromise the sense of satiety, also linked to factors such as chewing and sensory gratification.

Support excellent scientific research and science advancement. Donate now.

See also  Covid: more serious melanomas in 2021, late diagnosis - Medicine

You may also like

the 5 most satiating foods and allies of...

Covid, the variant of Omicron BA.5 is dominant,...

A new study finds a connection between mental...

A very promising vaccine against malaria

what they contain, calories, benefits and recipes

Here’s how to speed up your metabolism and...

Depression: here are 10 symptoms that make it...

but why is it so loved? – INRAN

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth: a wedding that...

Alteration of the circadian rhythm, how it affects...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy