Hi, I have a question about the Healthy Eating Handbook. Since I struggle to make first and second each meal it would be possible to take into account the daily quantities of carbohydrates at lunch e you protein at dinner eating the first for lunch and the second for dinner?

He answers Chiara Matilde Ferrarinutrition biologist, Scientific supervision of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation

Dear lady,

it is possible to better balance meals without necessarily having to prepare both first and second courses.

For example: in meals in which only the first course is consumed, this can be seasoned with vegetables and a protein source (eg pasta with zucchini and peas) in this way it is consumed a single plate which however makes the meal balanced. Similarly, if you choose to eat a second course, this can be accompanied by a side dish and some bread or potatoes (eg tomato lentils with bread and side dish).

Deciding to opt for one dissociated diet in which source foods are consumed carbohydrates in a meal (at lunch) e protein sources in the other (at dinner) it is not recommended. In fact, the risk is to make meals highly unbalanced and also to compromise the sense of satiety, also linked to factors such as chewing and sensory gratification.

